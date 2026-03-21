Keys to the Match: FC Cincinnati Host CF Montréal

Published on March 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati kickoff again at TQL Stadium this weekend after a 14-day hiatus from matches in the Queen City.

With action getting started on Apple TV this Sunday afternoon, CF Montréal comes to town as The Orange and Blue look to get back in the win column in MLS action. Kickoff is set for 1p.m, so let's look at a few key factors to success that The Orange and Blue may need to come out on top in this clash!

Build Momentum and Confidence

FC Cincinnati enter this match in a challenging place, both physically and mentally. After a quick turnaround from Thursday's international match and return travel to Cincinnati, The Orange and Blue need to regroup from a devastating and heartbreaking late defeat and find their courage to go again in front of their home fans.

With three losses in a row in league play, and now being eliminated from the Concacaf Champions Cup, FC Cincinnati need to rebuild themselves and begin to play with confidence that matches their potential and talent. While that doesn't happen overnight, it can begin this weekend.

"In some ways, just confidence to play because we don't have it," FC Cincinnati Head Coach Pat Noonan said after a recent loss, identifying a place to improve. "You can see it. You can feel it. There are not a lot of ideas and confidence when we have the ball. That's on me, because we have to find solutions."

"You're always trying to help players with figuring things out and trying to give them the right solutions (as well as) the freedom to figure out how to play the game and make plays on their own," Noonan added at another date. "Maybe it becomes a psychological challenge for guys to get over that hurdle, and sometimes you see a moment where players make mistakes and you kind of push that aside and say, 'we go again'... but, we have to continue to analyze each game and understand where trends might be happening."

While it hasn't happened to the degree they would like, FC Cincinnati have shown flashes of the quality they can play with and the level they can get to. While Noonan has identified tactical and physical improvements the team can make, he has most often highlighted mental places he hopes to see his team improve on.

"It's challenging, but guys need to know how to move on," Noonan said after a recent match as to how the team needs to move on game to game. "You need to have the right preparation and focus to go do it again, because if you're too caught up in the poor, the good, all of that factors into how you go out and perform."

Attack Early

One place FC Cincinnati have found great success this season, particularly when playing at home, is when they get off to strong starts. With the TQL Stadium crowd at their back, FC Cincinnati have been able to build on opening momentum when playing on the front foot and have built advantages when able to create from those positions of strength.

Part of building those strong starts has been an intentionality in attacking early, something that FC Cincinnati players feel they can replicate the mentality of to great effect.

"It's huge for us, and it's one of the things we've been talking about, especially at home. We want to get on the board early," forward Tom Barlow explained. "You can just see with our fans, the energy that we can create with getting on the board early. That is huge for us."

"It is more about the spirit," forward Kévin Denkey added. "We know we are good. We know we have a good team, and we can do a lot of things. But sometimes it's hard when we don't have the right mentality. But when we connect all together it's easier and everything comes out. The qualities will come out when we have the intensity."

In theory, this mentality and advantage doesn't have to directly coincide with an early goal for FC Cincinnati, but in practice it works far better when it does. What is though perhaps more important is getting off to a strong start and playing with that intensity early. In previous matches opponents have been able to take advantage of FCC's flaws early and it is imperative that FC Cincinnati avoid a poor start in this match as they look to build back after a disappointing performance in the midweek.

Defend with Pride

After a strong start to the season on the defensive side of the ball, FC Cincinnati are now looking to regain some of that performance on that end having conceded 11 goals in their last two matches.

In doing so, FC Cincinnati need to regain that sense of pride and identity that have carried them to success over the last couple of years and establish themselves as a defensive force.

"If you can't defend, it's going to be hard to win," Noonan explained ahead of a recent MLS match. "We need to know how to defend against the ball."

"Being a team that doesn't concede a lot and is hard to score against becomes a habit," Noonan continued. "There are long stretches where I think we're doing really good things. But within that, there are still moments where it breaks down and it's pretty clear to us where a couple of those issues are."

Part of the strength of FC Cincinnati's defensive identity can come from the physical tools they have at their disposal, but one key place that it needs to come from is also the mental side of the game. That can begin, and would go a long way to success, this Sunday.

"Defending and the belief in defending is a contagious act," goalkeeper Roman Celentano also said. "It's all of us believing that if we all do our jobs, there's no way they're getting through us. e need to get back to that."

FC Cincinnati kicks off with CF Montréal at 1 p.m. to start the Sunday slate of games for MLS.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.