Earthquakes vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC Tonight at 7:30 p.m. PT

Published on March 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







VANCOUVER, British Columbia - The San Jose Earthquakes face Vancouver Whitecaps FC tonight in a Major League Soccer regular-season road match. Kickoff from BC Place will take place at 7:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally via Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as via local radio on KSFO 810 AM (English) and 1370 AM La Kaliente (Spanish).

STORYLINES:

San Jose is 3-1-0 with nine points (6 GF, 1 GA) and fourth in the Western Conference. Vancouver Whitecaps FC is 4-0-0 with 12 points and first in the West (14 GF, 1 GA).

The Earthquakes are 11-13-12 (47 GF, 52 GA) in the all-time regular-season series vs. Vancouver, and 4-11-4 (25 GF, 39 GA) on the road. San Jose last won at BC Place on Aug. 20, 2023 (VAN 0-1 SJ).

The two teams played their very first game in club history against each other on May 5, 1974, at Vancouver's Empire Stadium in the North American Soccer League (NASL). After finishing 1-1 in regulation, the Quakes won the ensuing penalty shootout, 7-6.

In 2025, San Jose and Vancouver split their regular season matchups, with each team winning at home (SJ 2-1 VAN; VAN 4-1 SJ). Beau Leroux, then in his rookie season, scored in last year's road matchup.

In each of San Jose's last four victories over Vancouver dating back to 2022, the Quakes have allowed only one goal or less.

San Jose's Timo Werner and Vancouver's Thomas Müller played together on the German National Team, notably in the 2018 FIFA World Cup (eliminated Group Stage) and UEFA Euro 2020 (eliminated Rd. of 16).

The Quakes conceded their first and only goal so far this season in Matchday 4's 1-0 loss to Seattle. The San Jose club record for least goals conceded over a five-game period in MLS play is two, set in 2015.

After beating the Philadelphia Union 1-0 in their road opener on March 7, San Jose is looking to win its first two road games (in regulation) for only the third time in club history, after the 2003 Audi MLS Cup-winning team, and the 2012 Supporters' Shield-winning team. No Quakes team has won their first three on the road.

San Jose's Jamar Ricketts and Vancouver's AZ (formerly Aziel Jackson) grew up in neighboring New Jersey cities Montclair and West Orange, which are separated by less than five miles. Similarly, Preston Judd and Vancouver's Tristan Blackmon share a hometown of Las Vegas.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 21, 2026

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