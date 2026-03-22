CLTFC fires club record six goals past RBNY

Published on March 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Charlotte FC scored a club record six goals tonight against Red Bull New York. The previous high was five in a U.S. Open Cup match in 2022 against the Richmond Kickers.

Idan Toklomati opened the scoring with a header from a Pep Biel free kick. Toklomati scored his second goal of the season.

Club captain Ashley Westwood assisted on three goals. That ties a career-high while in Charlotte matching his performance against FC Cincinnati on July 13, 2024.

Archie Goodwin scored his first two goals in Major League Soccer. The Australian joined the Club in the summer transfer window last season after winning the A-League Golden Boot for Adelaide United.

Wilfried Zaha scored his first goal of the season and added an assist taking him to three goal contributions on the season.

Tim Ream will join the USMNT during the upcoming international break for friendlies against Belgium and Portugal. This window is the last camp before the final team for this summer's World Cup is announced in May ahead of the USMNT vs Senegal friendly match in Charlotte.

Charlotte FC enters the international break no lower than fourth in the Eastern Conference on 8 points (Inter Miami plays Sunday and has 7). The Club returns to action on April 4 against the Philadelphia Union. Location: Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, NC

Attendance: 27,166

Press Conference Video Assets: Head Coach Dean Smith, Forward Archie Goodwin, Defender Tim Ream (may upload later in evening) - link

Stats: Please Click - link

Charlotte FC Starting XI: Kahlina; Byrne, Ream, Morrsion, Toffolo, Diani, Westwood, Biel, Vargas, Toklomati, Zaha

Substitutions: Abada (66'), de la Torre (66'), Goodwin (75'), Schnegg (75'), Bronico (83')

Red Bull New York Starting XI: Horvath, Dos Santos, Voloder, Berggren, Marshall-Rutty, Forsberg, Mehmeti, Donkor, Ruvalcaba, Hall

Substitutions: Valencia (46'), Parker (56'), Sofo (56'), Rosborough (77')

Goals:

14' - CLT - Toklomati (Assist: Biel)

46' - CLT - Vargas

54' - CLT - Biel

68' - CLT - Zaha (Assist: Toffolo, Westwood)

77' - CLT - Goodwin (Assist: Schnegg, Westwood)

81' - RBNY - Hall

90'+3' - CLT - Goodwin (Assists: Abada, Westwood)

Discipline:

19' - CLT - Diani (Yellow)

53' - RBNY - Berggren (Red)

77' - RBNY - Donkor (Yellow)







Major League Soccer Stories from March 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.