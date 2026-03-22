Atlanta United Draws D.C. United, 0-0

Published on March 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release









Atlanta United and D.C. United in action

(Atlanta United FC) Atlanta United and D.C. United in action(Atlanta United FC)

ATLANTA - Atlanta United drew D.C. United 0-0 on Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The match marked Atlanta's first clean sheet this season as it held D.C. to just one shot on target in the match.

Both sides neutralized each other's attack for the most part in the opening 45 minutes. Atlanta's best opportunity in the half came in the 13th minute from Homegrown midfielder Cooper Sanchez. He collected a loose header about 19 yards out from goal and fired off a shot towards the top corner which Sean Johnson saved. The teams went to break scoreless.

The first chance of the second half fell to D.C. United off a broken play. Tai Baribo jumped on a loose ball at the top of Atlanta's box. He laid it off to the right where Jackson Hopkins fired a first-time effort but Lucas Hoyos made the diving stop to keep the match level.

Head Coach Tata Martino made a pair of second half subs to try and spring the attack with midfielder Steven Alzate and winger Saba Lobjanidze coming on. Alzate nearly created a quality scoring chance in the 80th minute when he combined with Miguel Almirón in the left channel, but his cross could not be converted by Tomás Jacob at the far post. A couple minutes later, D.C. United nearly scored the opener through Caden Clark, but his shot rattled off the right post and deflected off the diving Hoyos out for a corner kick.

In the final minutes of the match, D.C.'s Brandon Servania took a short corner and fired a shot from about 35 yards that hit the top of the crossbar.

Atlanta United (1-3-1, 4 points) returns to action Saturday, April 4 when it hosts Columbus Crew at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET, Apple TV, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available on Apple TV.

Match Summary

Stats

Shots: 9-4 Atlanta

Shots on target: 2-1 Atlanta

Corner kicks: 4-3 D.C. United

Fouls Committed: 10-7 D.C. United

xG: 0.26 - 0.16 Atlanta

Possession: 65-35 Atlanta

Passing accuracy: 90-78 Atlanta

Scoring

None

Disciplinary

ATL - Muyumba 60'

DCU - Bartlett 68'

Notes:

Cooper Sanchez became just the 15th player in MLS history to start his team's first five season matches at age 17 or younger

Atlanta recorded its first clean sheet of the season

The 0.16 xG allowed by Atlanta tonight is tied for the second-fewest allowed in the club's MLS regular season history

Alexey Miranchuk made his 50th career start for ATL UTD in all competitions. He's the 29th player in club history to reach that milestone

Stian Gregersen made his 50th career start for ATL UTD in all competitions. He's the 30th player in club history to reach that milestone

Attendance: 35,418

ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP

GK: Lucas Hoyos

D: Elías Báez (Pedro Amador - 88')

D: Enea Mihaj

D: Stian Gregersen

D: Tomás Jacob

M: Tristan Muyumba

M: Cooper Sanchez (Steven Alzate - 65')

M: Matías Galarza (Saba Lobjanidze - 74')

F: Alexey Miranchuk (Fafa Picault - 88')

F: Miguel Almirón (c)

F: Latte Lath

Substitutes not used:

Jayden Hibbert

Ronald Hernández

Luke Brennan

Matt Edwards

Cayman Togashi

D.C. UNITED STARTING LINEUP

GK: Sean Johnson

D: Silvan Hefti

D: Lucas Bartlett (c)

D: Kye Rowles

D: Keisuke Kurokawa

M: Jackson Hopkins (Gavin Turner - 77')

M: Matti Peltola

M: Brandon Servania (Sean Nealis - 89')

M: Joao Peglow (Caden Clark - 67')

F: Gabriel Pirani (Hosei Kijima - 77')

F: Tai Baribo

Substitutes not used:

Alex Bono

Jared Stroud

Conner Antley

Jacob Murrell

Nikola Markovic

OFFICIALS

Jair Marrufo (referee), Corey Rockwell (assistant), Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho (assistant), Brad Jensen (fourth), Kevin Terry Jr. (VAR), Tom Supple (AVAR)

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Major League Soccer Stories from March 21, 2026

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