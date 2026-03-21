Inter Miami CF Set to Visit NYCFC on Sunday

Published on March 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF (2W-1L-1D, 7 points) carries on with MLS regular season action visiting New York City FC (3W-0L-1D, 10 points). Kick off at Yankee Stadium in New York City is set for 1 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Fans around the world can tune in to the action live on on Apple TV.

Past Regular Season Match

Inter Miami enters Sunday's match unbeaten in its past three regular season fixtures (2W, 1D). In its most recent regular season game, Inter Miami secured a point on the road in a goalless draw against Charlotte FC.

Notably, seven Inter Miami Academy products featured at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, with five being part of the starting XI and two making their MLS debuts. Additionally, goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo delivered a standout performance as he recorded his first start of the season, making five saves enroute to keeping a clean sheet.

Head Coach Javier Mascherano Previews Sunday's Match

"We played a conference final recently. It's practically the same team, they've only changed a few players, they have a coach who has a very clear idea of ¬â¹ ¬â¹how he wants them to play and they do it very well... I think that the disappointment of being eliminated from the Champions Cup should fill us with energy to go and play a great game, show what we are capable of and get the three points."

Previously Against New York City FC

Sunday's meeting will be the 15th between the sides in Club history. To date, Inter Miami has recorded three wins, four draws and seven losses against NYCFC.

Notably, Inter Miami remains unbeaten in its last six matchups against the New York-based side (2W, 4D). Last time out in November 2025, Inter Miami secured a resounding 5-1 win at home over New York City FC to be crowned Eastern Conference champion and win the third title in Club history.

Scouting New York City FC

New York City FC hosts Inter Miami after defeating Colorado Rapids 3-1 at home last weekend. Overall, NYCFC has recorded three wins and a draw for a total 10 points and sits first in the Eastern Conference standings.

Midfielder Nicolás Fernández has been the team's top contributor in attack with four goals so far this regular season.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 21, 2026

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