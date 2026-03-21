Availability Report: Trio Missing vs. Miami

Published on March 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC are set to take on Inter Miami CF at Yankee Stadium.

Head Coach Pascal Jansen will be without Malachi Jones, Alonso Martínez, and Andrés Perea for the match.

You can watch the match live on Apple TV this Sunday, March 22nd at 1:00PM ET.

Player Availability Report

Malachi Jones - OUT - Leg

Alonso Martínez - OUT - Leg

Andrés Perea - OUT - Leg







Major League Soccer Stories from March 21, 2026

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