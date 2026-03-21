Availability Report: Trio Missing vs. Miami
Published on March 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC are set to take on Inter Miami CF at Yankee Stadium.
Head Coach Pascal Jansen will be without Malachi Jones, Alonso Martínez, and Andrés Perea for the match.
You can watch the match live on Apple TV this Sunday, March 22nd at 1:00PM ET.
Player Availability Report
Malachi Jones - OUT - Leg
Alonso Martínez - OUT - Leg
Andrés Perea - OUT - Leg
Check out the New York City FC Statistics
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