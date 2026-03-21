Chicago Fire FC Signs Jack Sandmeyer to Short-Term Agreement

Published on March 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has signed Chicago Fire FC II defender Jack Sandmeyer to a short-term agreement. Sandmeyer will be available for today's Chicago Fire FC road match against the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park is Chester, Pa.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. CT and the match will be broadcast globally on Apple TV and transmitted locally on wlsam.com, Uforia by TREBEL app and 106.7 FM HD2.

Sandmeyer, 23, signed with Chicago Fire II in February after being selected with the 18th overall pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft on December 18, 2025, out of the University of North Carolina. The San Diego, Calif. native has started all three matches in which he has played for Chicago Fire II so far in 2026, scoring his first goal against Orlando City B on Sunday, March 8.

It is the first short-term agreement for Sandmeyer. Per MLS rules, a Club may sign a player from its affiliate (MLS NEXT Pro or USL) to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS regular season match rosters each season. However, that player may appear in no more than two MLS regular season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.

Transaction: Chicago Fire FC (MLS) signs defender Jack Sandmeyer to a Short-Term Agreement from Chicago Fire FC II (MLS NEXT Pro).

Name: Jack Sandmeyer

Position: Defender

Date of Birth: Oct. 18, 2002

Height: 6'6"

Weight: 170

Hometown: San Diego, Calif.

College: University of North Carolina







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