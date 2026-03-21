Sawyer jura called up to u.S. U-20 Men's National Team for March Training Camp in Argentina

Published on March 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. -PortlandTimbersdefender Sawyer Jura has been called into the U.S. U-20 Men's National Team for the squad's March training camp in Buenos Aires, Argentina, U.S. Soccer announced today.

Jura, 20, will join the U-20 MNT training camp where they will play two friendly matches. The U.S. side will face Argentina on March 27 at the Predio Deportivo Lionel Andrés Messi in Buenos Aires before taking on Club Atletico Independiente reserves on March 31 at the Villa Dominico Independiente Training Complex.

A native of Bend, Oregon, Jura has made nine appearances at the U.S. Youth National Team level for the U-17s. The left-back defender has logged four matches played across all competitions for the Timbers, most recently appearing in the club's U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 victory over Tacoma Defiance on May 6, 2025. He made his MLS and first-team debut coming on as a second half substitute against FC Dallas on July 4, 2024. At the MLS NEXT Pro level, Jura has tallied 52 appearances (41 starts) for T2, recording two goals and four assists.

WHAT WHEN WHO WHERE

U.S. U-20s vs. Argentina

(International Friendly) March 27,

7 a.m. (PT) Sawyer Jura (U.S. U-20s) Predio Deportivo Lionel Andrés Messi

U.S. U-20s vs. Club Atletico Independiente reserves

(International Friendly) March 31,

6:30 a.m. (PT) Sawyer Jura (U.S. U-20s) Villa Dominico Independiente Training Complex







Major League Soccer Stories from March 21, 2026

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