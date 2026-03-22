FC Dallas Defeats Texas Derby Rivals Houston Dynamo FC, 4-3

Published on March 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas (2-1-2, 8 points) defeated Houston Dynamo FC (2-2-0, 6 points) 4-3 at Toyota Stadium on Saturday night. Forward Petar Musa scored his seventh career game-winning goal to seal the win for Dallas.

DERBY DAY DAWGS

Forward Logan Farrington opened the scoring for Dallas in the Texas Derby with a brace in 18 minutes. His first goal came in the sixth minute and he added the second in the 18th minute. The brace marked Farrington's second career brace, with his first coming against New York City FC on July 25, 2025. Farrington now has three goals this season and has accounted for 30% of Dallas' goals. His brace is the fourth-fastest in club history.

MOOSE CREATES CHAOS

FC Dallas forward Petar Musa came off the bench at halftime and helped force an own goal in the 54th minute to tie the match at 3-3. Musa has been involved in seven of Dallas' goals this season. He scored the game-winning goal in the 86th minute, finishing a cross from Joaquín Valiente. The Croatian striker now leads the team with six goals this season.

CENTURION IBBY

Defender Sebastien Ibeagha recorded his 100th MLS appearance with FC Dallas. The 11-year MLS veteran joined the club in 2023 and made his Dallas debut on Feb. 25, 2023, against Minnesota United FC.

EL VALIENTE

Midfielder Joaquín Valiente recorded his first two goal contributions for FC Dallas. He registered a secondary assist on Logan Farrington's opening goal and added the game-winning assist on Petar Musa's goal.

KEEPER ASSIST

FC Dallas goalkeeper Michael Collodi registered a secondary assist on Logan Farrington's first goal of the night. Previously, goalkeeper Jacob Jackson recorded a secondary assist on Bernard Kamungo's goal in a 2-0 win over Austin FC on Sept. 13, 2025.

MATCH NOTES

Forward Logan Farrington scores his second career brace and his third goal of the season

Petar Musa scored his 40th career goal for FC Dallas

Michael Collodi, Herman Johansson, Shaq Moore and Joaquín Valiente recorded their first goal contributions for Dallas

Dallas has earned seven points from a trailing position this season

Postgame soundbites on Imagen

SELLOUT STREAK CONTINUES

FC Dallas extended its regular-season sellout streak to 38 consecutive matches, drawing 11,004 fans. Including one playoff match, the club has sold out 39 straight MLS home matches at Toyota Stadium, the longest streak in club history.

FC DALLAS ON LOCAL TV

On Tuesday, March 24, from 7-9 p.m. CT on KDFI More 27, FC Dallas Rewind will replay Dallas' 4-3 Texas Derby win against the Houston Dynamo FC.

FC Dallas has partnered with KDFW FOX 4 and KDFI More 27 to launch The Kick, a World Cup-driven show for North Texas soccer fans. All episodes are currently streaming for free on FOX LOCAL.

NEXT UP

FC Dallas will pause action for the FIFA International window in the final weekend of March before returning to play against D.C. United on April 4. The match kicks off at 6:30 p.m. CT and will air on Apple TV. Listen to the match on the official FC Dallas App or join the radio crew in the booth with an interactive live stream of the broadcast on FC Dallas' YouTube channel.

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Head coach Eric Quill

On the match tonight...

"I'm really proud of the resilience of this group. We started the game well, played on the front foot and showed a lot of confidence. We scored two good goals, but when you go up 2-0 early, you can get careless, and we did. We got punished for it. Michael Collodi has been excellent for us, and I want him to be aggressive and trust his instincts. It was just a moment we'll all learn from. After that, we lost a bit of confidence and gave them belief. Credit to Houston, they responded well and flipped the game quickly. At halftime, we knew it wasn't good enough. The group responded, and we believed we could come back and win. The players showed great desire, and the adjustments from the staff were important. Musa came in and made an impact, and the group behind him worked hard. Everyone contributed. That's what I love about this team. They fight for each other, stay connected and don't give up. When you have that mentality, you can come back from anything. The number of points we've earned from losing positions says a lot about the character of this group. I'm proud of the players and what they showed tonight. They earned this result. The fans were outstanding and gave us the energy we needed to push through and get the win."

On Logan Farrington...

"Logan is becoming a big player in this league, and that's a credit to the work he puts in on the training field and the belief he has in himself. His first goal shows that. The touch out of the air, the control on the run and the finish to freeze the defender are all high-level plays. On the second goal, his movement was excellent. He made a run off the back shoulder, moved into space around the penalty spot and finished well. It's not an easy finish, and he put it into the corner. We were flying early and I was really happy with how we played in the first 20 minutes. Then we had a difficult stretch, but we found a way to respond again."

On the group's mentality...

"We've used this mantra a million times. We're dogs. We've got a bunch of dogs in this locker room and in this organization. We work hard, we care deeply, and that resilience has been evident through the first four games. Every game, you see a group that can come back from anything. Nothing will faze us. That's what winners do. Winners find a way. We have big ambitions to be somebody in this league, and nights like tonight show what we're about. I told the guys the scary thing is we're going to get better. We're going to continue to improve. I'm pleased with tonight, but we all know we can be better. That's what I love about this group. They work tirelessly. I hope they enjoy this. Now we go into the international break, get some rest, get some bodies back and keep building."

Forward Logan Farrington

On the match tonight...

"My two goals came early, but in the last 20 minutes of the first half we lost our way. We didn't look like the team we usually are and got punished for it. That's how it happens in this league. At halftime, we regrouped and were able to show who we are as a team and come back on top."

On Quill's halftime message...

"I think, similar to what I just said, we lost our way a bit and got a little complacent. We needed to come out and show that we're the team we say we are and the team we've been playing as, and that's what we did."

On his first goal of the night...

"I saw Shaq, he locked eyes with me and played a great ball over the back shoulder of the defender. I knew if I could bring it down, I'd have a chance to get a shot off. I'm confident in my touch, but that one surprised me, it was even better than I planned. I hit a fake shot to make him commit, then went right through his legs into the far corner."

Forward Petar Musa

On the match tonight...

"Yeah, it was a little difficult for me because I started on the bench. I thought the guys worked really hard in the first half. They played well, created a lot of chances, and Logan scored two goals. I was supporting from the bench. There were one or two moments where we switched off and they took advantage, which gave them life. But I wasn't worried. We talked at halftime about what we needed to improve. In the second half, we showed how dangerous we can be, especially at home in front of our fans. I'm very happy with that."

On tonights win...

"It's very important. I think every game is important for us, especially at home. And of course, even better, because now it's international break. Give us more time to rest, to prepare for upcoming games, and it's very important to give us a lot of confidence. We knew that we had a little harder schedule, but I think we showed that we are a very good team right now, and we are building the momentum, and this is a good time to rest and prepare for the next games."







Major League Soccer Stories from March 21, 2026

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