10-Man Houston Dynamo FC Rally Back, Ultimately Fall, 4-3, to FC Dallas on the Road

Published on March 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC fell 4-3 on the road to FC Dallas tonight in a back-and-forth match that saw Houston score three goals in a five-minute span to retake the lead heading into halftime. The goals came from forward Guilherme, defender Erik Sviatchenko and forward Lawrence Ennali.

The Dynamo played the final 22 minutes of the match with 10 men after Sviatchenko was shown a second yellow card by referee Rosendo Mendoza in the 68 th minute.

Notably, the three goals scored in a five-minute span (29 th to 33 rd minutes) is just the 10 th time that has occurred in MLS history and second-fastest trio in Club history. Houston last completed the feat in August 2009 when Brad Davis (36 th minute) and Brian Ching (38 th and 39 th minute) each found the back of the net versus D.C. United.

Dallas got the scoring started early, as Logan Farrington brought down a long ball over the top from Shaq Moore and tucked it past Dynamo goalkeeper Jonathan Bond for a 1-0 lead in just the sixth minute.

Farrington would complete the brace eight minutes later, as Herman Johansson linked up with himon a cut back from the endline. Farrington fired first time for a 2-0 lead in the 14 th minute.

The rally back for the Dynamo began in the 29 th minute, as forward Guilherme intercepted an errant pass from Dallas goalkeeper Michael Collodi, and slotted it home past the out-of-position keeper with a low curler off his right foot to halve the lead. The goal was Guilherme's fourth of the season in just the fourth match of 2026.

Two minutes later, the Dynamo would level proceedings. Guilherme lofted a corner toward the back post, where a streaking Sviatchenko powered a header past Collodi for a 2-2 score just over half an hour in. The play marked the Dane's second-career MLS goal.

Two minutes after that, it was the Dynamo again, scoring their third goal in five minutes. Ennali received a terrific line-breaking diagonal pass from Guilherme, dribbled to the right around Collodi and directing it home for a 3-2 Houston lead. The play marked the German's first goal of the season, and the Brazilian's third assist of the season.

Dallas knotted the match at three goals apiece in the 54 th minute when Peter Musa dribble the ball down the endline and put it across the face of goal, which ultimately bounced into the back of the net off midfielder Duane Holmes. The goal was originally ruled off due to Musa being in an offside position, however, a VAR review overturned the decision and awarded the goal.

Dallas retook the lead in the 86 th minute when Joaquín Valiente fired in a cross from the left side of the 18-yard box to Musa, who poked the ball into the back of the net from point-blank range.

Bond was called into action in the first minute of first half stoppage, making a diving stop on a top corner shot to his right to keep the Houston lead at one. The veteran shot stopper finished the night with four saves.

Bond was called into action again in the 82 nd minute, getting low to block a shot from Musa to keep the match level.

Houston almost tied the match at four goals apiece in the final minute of the match when midfielder Ondřej Lingr fired strong header towards goal, but Collodi managed a quick reaction save to push the ball behind goal.

One additional note is that midfielder Héctor Herrera made his first start of the season tonight.

After next weekend's international break, the Dynamo return to Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, April 4, to host Seattle Sounders FC in another Western Conference clash. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT.

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FC Dallas (2-1-2, 8 pts.) 4-3 Houston Dynamo FC (2-2-0, 6 pts.)

MLS Regular Season - Game 4

Toyota Stadium - Frisco, Texas

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM

1H 2H FT

FC Dallas

2 2 4

Houston Dynamo FC

3 0 3

DAL: Logan Farrington 2 (unassisted) 6'

DAL: Logan Farrington 3 (Herman Johansson 1) 14'

HOU: Guilherme 4 (unassisted) 29'

HOU: Erik Sviatchenko 1 (Guilherme 2) 31'

HOU: Lawrence Ennali 1 (Guilherme 3) 33'

DAL: Duane Holmes (own goal) 54'

DAL: Petar Musa 6 (Joaquín Valiente 1) 86'

FC Dallas: Michael Collodi; Osaze Urhoghide, Shaq Moore, Nolan Norris (Patrickson Delgado 74'), Bernard Kamungo; Ramiro (c), Kaick Ferreira (Ran Binyamin 74'), Christian Cappis (Petar Musa 46'), Herman Johansson; Joaquin Valiente, Logan Farrington (Sebastien Ibeagha 90')

Unused substitutes: Lalas Abubakar, Don Deedson Louicius, Caleb Swann, Samuel Sarver, Jonathan Sirois

Houston Dynamo FC: Jonathan Bond; Antônio Carlos (c), Duane Holmes (Aliyu Ibrahim 67'), Erik Sviatchenko, Felipe Andrade; Jack McGlynn, Lawrence Ennali (Agustin Resch 74'), Héctor Herrera (Agustín Bouzat 87'); Ezequiel Ponce (Ondřej Lingr 67'), Mateusz Bogusz, Guilherme

Unused substitutes: Jimmy Maurer, Sam Vines, Diadie Samassékou, Franco Negri, Matthew Arana

DISCIPLINE:

DAL: Osaze Urhoghide (caution; foul) 19'

HOU: Ezequiel Ponce (caution; foul) 38'

HOU: Erik Sviatchenko (caution; foul) 45'

HOU: Duane Holmes (caution; foul) 46'

DAL: Kaick Ferreira (caution; foul) 57'

HOU: Erik Sviatchenko (caution; ejection) 68'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Rosendo Mendoza

Assistant: Andrew Bigelow

Assistant: Kevin Lock

Fourth Official: Lorenzo Hernandez

VAR: Ismir Pekmic

Weather: 85 degrees, clear skies







Major League Soccer Stories from March 21, 2026

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