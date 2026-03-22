Revs Stumble, 3-1, in St. Louis

Published on March 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







ST. LOUIS - The New England Revolution (1-3-0, 3 pts.) fell to Western Conference foe St. Louis CITY SC (1-3-1, 4 pts.), 3-1, on Saturday night at Energizer Park. Defender Ilay Feingold opened his 2026 account with a first-half strike, finishing a sequence created by attackers Luca Langoni and Carles Gil, with the latter recording his 100th assist for the club across all competitions. However, St. Louis CITY responded with two first-half goals and added an 83rd-minute tally to claim all three points.

New England struck first in the 14th minute of the team's inaugural visit to Energizer Park. Gil sparked the play with a pass up the left flank to Langoni, who slipped a ball into the penalty area for Feingold to finish, marking the defender's second straight match on the scoresheet.

Langoni collected his fourth helper across the last two matches, moving into a tie for the league lead, while Gil's secondary assist pushed him past Sacha Kljestan for the fifth-most road assists in MLS history. The assist made Gil the first Revolution player with 100 assists in all competitions.

St. Louis pulled level in the 29th minute through Simon Becher, who drilled his close-range shot past a diving Matt Turner. In first-half stoppage time, Chris Durkin put the hosts in front, giving St. Louis a 2-1 advantage over New England heading into the break.

The Revolution's best chance of the second half came in the 55th minute, when Gil unleashed a left-footed strike on target, forcing St. Louis' goalkeeper into a diving save. In search of an equalizer, Head Coach Marko Mitrović looked to five second-half substitutes in Griffin Yow, Leo Campana, Diego Fagundez, Peyton Miller, and Jackson Yueill. However, St. Louis found an insurance goal through Marcel Hartel in the 83rd minute, as he intercepted a pass and struck from long range.

In net for New England, Turner made three saves between the posts in his last start before departing for international duty with the U.S. Men's National Team for a pair of friendlies. Turner is one of several Revolution players called into duty during next week's international window, alongside Campana (Ecuador), Dor Turgeman (Israel), Ethan Kohler (U.S. U-21), Brooklyn Raines (U.S. U-21), Eric Klein (U.S. U-20), and Cristiano Oliveira (U.S. U-18).

The Revolution are off next weekend during the international break and will return to action on Saturday, April 4 to host CF Montréal at Gillette Stadium. The 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff airs live on Apple TV in both English and Spanish. Listen to the club's local radio calls on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), Rumba 97.7 (Spanish), and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).

MATCH NOTES

Ilay Feingold opened the scoring with his first goal of the season. It's the second time in his MLS career finding the scoresheet in back-to-back matches.

Luca Langoni recorded his fourth assist in the last two games. In doing so, Langoni tied Steve Ralston for the most helpers by a Revolution player through the opening four games of a season.

Carles Gil was credited with a secondary assist on Feingold's tally, his record 100th assist for the club across all competitions.

Gil also surpassed Sacha Kljestan (41) the fifth-most road assists in MLS history.

Diego Fagundez saw action off the bench for a second straight match since returning to New England.

Alhassan Yusuf earned his second straight start at left winger, recording two key passes.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution Match #4

New England Revolution 1 at St. Louis CITY SC 3

March 21, 2026 - Energizer Park (St. Louis, Mo.)

Referee: Sergii Boiko

Assistant Referee: Nick Uranga

Assistant Referee: Jeffrey Greeson

Fourth Official: Muhammad Hassan

Video Asst. Referee: Edvin Jurisevic

Assistant VAR: Joshua Patlak

Weather: 80 degrees and clear

Attendance: 22,423

Scoring Summary:

NE - Ilay Feingold 1 (Luca Langoni 4, Carles Gil 2) 14'

STL - Simon Becher 1 (Daniel Edelman 2) 29'

STL - Chris Durkin 1 (Rafael Santos 1) 45'+3

STL - Marcel Hartel 2 (Unassisted) 84'

Misconduct Summary:

STL - Rafael Santos (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 38'

NE - Brayan Ceballos (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 52'

NE - Mamadou Fofana (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 66'

NE - Sean Hughes (Yellow Card - Dissent) 68'

STL - Marcelo Sarvas (Yellow Card - Dissent) 76'

STL - Jaziel Orozco (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 88'

STL - Roman Bürki (Yellow Card - Time Wasting) 90'+10

New England Revolution: Matt Turner; Will Sands (Peyton Miller 73'), Mamadou Fofana, Brayan Ceballos, Ilay Feingold; Brooklyn Raines (Diego Fagundez 73'), Carles Gil ©, Matt Polster; Alhassan Yusuf, Luca Langoni (Griffin Yow 59'), Dor Turgeman (Leo Campana 59'; Jackson Yueill 78').

Substitutes Not Used: J.D. Gunn; Tanner Beason, Keegan Hughes, Ethan Kohler.

St. Louis CITY SC: Roman Bürki ©; Dante Polvara (Lukas MacNaughton 89'), Timo Baumgartl, Jaziel Orozco (Mbacke Fall 90'+8), Rafael Santos; Chris Durkin, Daniel Edelman, Conrad Wallem; Marcel Hartel, Célio Pompeu (Sergio Córdova 73'), Simon Becher.

Substitutes Not Used: Ben Lundt; Mykhi Joyner, Brendan McSorley, Miguel Perez, Jeong Sang-bin, Tomas Totland.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.