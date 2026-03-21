Minnesota United FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC Preview

Published on March 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Minnesota United returns to Allianz Field on Sunday afternoon to host Western Conference rival Seattle Sounders FC. The Loons look to bounce back following a tough road result against Vancouver Whitecaps FC, while Seattle arrives in Saint Paul riding strong momentum across both MLS and Concacaf Champions Cup play.

Minnesota enters the weekend aiming to respond after a challenging outing against Vancouver, where the Loons were unable to contain the Whitecaps' attacking pressure. Despite the result, Minnesota will look to refocus at home, where the club earned a victory in its Home Opener earlier this season. Forward Kelvin Yeboah has continued to be a key presence in the attack, while the group looks to regain its defensive shape and build off the positives shown in earlier matches. With the squad continuing to adapt under Head Coach Cameron Knowles and Josh Wolff, alongside First-Team Assistant Coaches Danny Cruz and Tom Soehn, Minnesota will look to build on its early-season results and secure its second home win of the season.

Seattle Sounders FC enters the matchup in strong form, having secured a 1-0 road victory over the San Jose Earthquakes in league play. The Sounders found the breakthrough through a well-taken finish, while their defense held firm to secure the clean sheet. In midweek Concacaf Champions Cup action, Seattle advanced past Vancouver Whitecaps FC after scoring a pair of late goals to seal a 2-1 victory in the second leg.

Sunday's contest marks another important Western Conference clash early in the 2026 season, with both sides looking to build momentum. Minnesota will aim to leverage its home-field advantage at Allianz Field, while Seattle looks to continue its strong run of form across competitions. With both teams bringing intensity, Sunday's matchup promises to be a competitive and compelling match in Saint Paul.

HEAD COACH CAMERON KNOWLES ON THE FACING SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC AT HOME...

"They are a good team. They had a good series in the Concacaf Champions Cup against Vancouver [Whitecaps FC]. They're historically one of the best clubs in our league, with one of the best coaches. They have a lot of continuity within their group, and you see that when they rotated against San Jose [Earthquakes] the standard doesn't drop. They've been managed their minutes really well, and they're a very fluid team that presents a tough challenge for us."

PLAYER STATUS REPORT:

Minnesota United

OUT:

Michael Boxall - Lower Body (Out)

Peter Stroud - Lower Body (Out)

QUESTIONABLE:

None







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