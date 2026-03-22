Full Time Clip: Charlotte Dominates in 6-1 Win over RBNY

Published on March 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







It was a total master class by Charlotte FC against Red Bull New York, as five separate players combined for six total goals in a 6-1 victory.

Idan Toklomati, Kerwin Vargas, Pep Biel, Wilfried Zaha and Archie Goodwin (2x) all hit pay dirt in a comprehensive, whistle-to-whistle dominant performance.

The six goals are the most scored by The Crown in an MLS competition to date.

Toklomati opened the scoring in the 14th, smashing in a header off a Pep Biel free kick. The goal helped Charlotte enter the half with a 1-0 lead.

That lead did not stay the same, however.

In the game's 46th minute, Vargas cooly finished an effort in the box to make it 2-0.

Less than 10 minutes later, Pep Biel converted on a free kick.

The scoring barrage was not yet done.

In the 68th minute, Zaha banged in a truly spectacular goal. It was his first of the season and one the opposing goalkeeper had no real chance to save.

But wait -- there's more.

Archie Goodwin, who was subbed on in the 75th minute made an instant impact, scoring his first goal two minutes later.

His second came in stoppage time and was icing on the cake of a truly impressive victory for Charlotte FC.

The Crown return to competition in two weeks following the March international break when they host Philadelphia Union.

APRIL 4 // CHARLOTTE vs. PHILADELPHIA

Bring the energy to The Fortress as Charlotte FC takes on Philadelphia Union on April 4th at 7:30 p.m. Come join the party!







Major League Soccer Stories from March 21, 2026

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