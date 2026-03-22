Iloski Scores but Union Falls to Chicago
Published on March 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union fell 2-1 to Chicago Fire FC on Saturday afternoon at Subaru Park. Chicago's Hugo Cuypers opened up the scoring in first-half stoppage time. Forward Milan Iloski equalized shortly after, but Chicago regained the lead in the 58th minute.
Philadelphia Union will travel to Bank of America Stadium to face Charlotte FC on Saturday, April 4th (7:30 p.m. ET /Apple TV).
Philadelphia Union (1) - Chicago Fire FC (2)
Subaru Park (Chester, PA)
Saturday, March 21, 2026
TODAY'S MATCH INFO
Referee: Nabil Bensalah
Assistant Referees: Jeremy Kieso, Ian McKay
Fourth Official: Marianela Araya
VAR: David Barrie
VAR Assistant: Tom Supple
GOALS/ASSISTS
CHI - Hugo Cuypers (Gutman) 45+3'
PHI - Milan Ilsoki (Bedoya, Westfield) 45+7'
CHI - Jonathan Bamba (Lod) 58'
DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY
CHI - Robin Lod (caution) 8'
CHI - Dje D'Avilla (caution) 23'
PHI - Philippe Ndinga (caution) 37'
CHI - Viktor Radojević (caution) 87'
Lineups
Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake, Nathan Harriel, Olwethu Makhanya, Philippe Ndinga (Ben Bender 76'), Frankie Westfield, Alejandro Bedoya (Indiana Vassilev 62'), Jesus Bueno (Jovan Lukic 45'), Milan Iloski, Danley Jean Jacques (Jeremy Rafanello 66'), Cavan Sullivan (Malik Jakupovic 62'), Bruno Damiani.
Substitutes not used: Andrew Rick, Geiner Martinez, Japhet Sery Larsen, Stas Korzeniowski.
Chicago Fire FC: Chris Brady, Leonardo Barroso, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Andrew Gutman (Viktor Radojević 45'), Joel Waterman, Anton Saletros, Robin Lod (Jason Shokalook 89'), Dje D'Avilla, Jonathan Bamba (Johnny Dean 89'), Hugo Cuypers, Philip Zinckernagel (Maren Haile-Selassie 31').
Substitutes not used: Mauricio Pineda, Sergio Oregel Jr., Jeffrey Gal, Puso Dithejane, Jack Sandmeyer.
TEAM NOTES
Forward Milan Ilsoki scored his first MLS goal of the season.
Forward Malik Jakupovic made his MLS debut for the Union. His short-term agreement for tonight's match marks his fourth of the season.
Homegrown midfielder Cavan Sullivan made his first MLS start of the season.
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