Iloski Scores but Union Falls to Chicago

Published on March 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union fell 2-1 to Chicago Fire FC on Saturday afternoon at Subaru Park. Chicago's Hugo Cuypers opened up the scoring in first-half stoppage time. Forward Milan Iloski equalized shortly after, but Chicago regained the lead in the 58th minute.

Philadelphia Union will travel to Bank of America Stadium to face Charlotte FC on Saturday, April 4th (7:30 p.m. ET /Apple TV).

Philadelphia Union (1) - Chicago Fire FC (2)

Subaru Park (Chester, PA)

Saturday, March 21, 2026

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

Referee: Nabil Bensalah

Assistant Referees: Jeremy Kieso, Ian McKay

Fourth Official: Marianela Araya

VAR: David Barrie

VAR Assistant: Tom Supple

GOALS/ASSISTS

CHI - Hugo Cuypers (Gutman) 45+3'

PHI - Milan Ilsoki (Bedoya, Westfield) 45+7'

CHI - Jonathan Bamba (Lod) 58'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

CHI - Robin Lod (caution) 8'

CHI - Dje D'Avilla (caution) 23'

PHI - Philippe Ndinga (caution) 37'

CHI - Viktor Radojević (caution) 87'

Lineups

Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake, Nathan Harriel, Olwethu Makhanya, Philippe Ndinga (Ben Bender 76'), Frankie Westfield, Alejandro Bedoya (Indiana Vassilev 62'), Jesus Bueno (Jovan Lukic 45'), Milan Iloski, Danley Jean Jacques (Jeremy Rafanello 66'), Cavan Sullivan (Malik Jakupovic 62'), Bruno Damiani.

Substitutes not used: Andrew Rick, Geiner Martinez, Japhet Sery Larsen, Stas Korzeniowski.

Chicago Fire FC: Chris Brady, Leonardo Barroso, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Andrew Gutman (Viktor Radojević 45'), Joel Waterman, Anton Saletros, Robin Lod (Jason Shokalook 89'), Dje D'Avilla, Jonathan Bamba (Johnny Dean 89'), Hugo Cuypers, Philip Zinckernagel (Maren Haile-Selassie 31').

Substitutes not used: Mauricio Pineda, Sergio Oregel Jr., Jeffrey Gal, Puso Dithejane, Jack Sandmeyer.

TEAM NOTES

Forward Milan Ilsoki scored his first MLS goal of the season.

Forward Malik Jakupovic made his MLS debut for the Union. His short-term agreement for tonight's match marks his fourth of the season.

Homegrown midfielder Cavan Sullivan made his first MLS start of the season.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 21, 2026

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