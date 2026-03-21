LA Galaxy Visit Portland to Face Timbers on Sunday, March 22 at 1:45 p.m. on FOX and Apple TV

Published on March 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy are on the road for their fifth match in a demanding 16-day stretch before heading into the international break as they take on the Portland Timbers on Sunday, March 22 at 1:45 p.m. PT (FOX, Apple TV). The matchup marks LA's final match ahead of the March international break, with their next home match on April 4 against Minnesota United FC.

LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers

The Galaxy and the Timbers have met 36 times in MLS regular season action, with LA holding an alltime edge at 141210, while Portland maintains the advantage on their home turf with a 1055 record. In 2025, the sides began with a 1-1 draw in Portland in March before the Timbers earned a 4-2 win over the Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park in April.

LA Galaxy Recent Form

The LA Galaxy hold a 323 record across all competitions in the 2026 season, most recently earning a 3-0 victory over Jamaican Premier League side Mount Pleasant FA in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16. Brazilian duo João Klauss and Gabriel Pec currently share the team lead with seven goal contributions across all competitions, highlighted by Pec's five goals over two legs against Mount Pleasant. In MLS play, Klauss is tied for second on the league's goalscoring chart with four goals this season. The Galaxy opened the year with a 1-1 home draw against NYCFC, followed by a 3-0 win over Charlotte FC and a 4-1 loss to the Colorado Rapids, before falling 2-1 to Sporting Kansas City in their most recent league match.

LA Galaxy vs The Portland Timbers

2026 MLS Regular Season

Sunday, March 22, 2026 | 1:45 p.m. PT (Actual Kick: 1:55 p.m. PST)

Providence Park | Portland, Oregon

Apple TV, FOX

FOX English Broadcast | Mike Watts (PXP), Lloyd Sam (analyst)

Apple TV English Broadcast | Mark Rogondino (PXP), Heath Pearce (analyst)

Apple TV Spanish Broadcast | Jorge Perez-Navarro (PXP), Marcelo Balboa (analyst)







Major League Soccer Stories from March 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.