Rapids Earn First Road Victory with Dominant 4-1 Win over SKC

Published on March 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







The Colorado Rapids (3-2-0, 9 pts., 5th West) take home all three points on the road against Sporting Kansas City (1-3-1, 4 pts., 13th West) on Saturday night at Sporting Park.

Heading into the night, the Rapids had their eyes on bouncing back from their most recent result and getting back to their winning ways.

Colorado began the match on the front foot, controlling all phases of the game and keeping the home side on their heels. Solid play from the back line and strong link up play kept the Rapids as the aggressor, eventually leading to the club striking first for the third time in the young MLS season.

Starting the play was Rafael Navarro, who played a slick pass behind his back with the outside of his foot to find a streaking Darren Yapi. The Homegrown then drove down the left side of the pitch before playing a sharp pass to Paxten Aaronson in the middle of the box. Aaronson then took a shot with one touch to notch the Rapids first of the night.

From there, the Rapids maintained their hold on the match for a majority of the first half. It wouldn't be until the dying moments of the first 45 minutes that SKC found their best opportunity of the match. Shapi Suleymanov managed to equalize in the 44th minute, but Colorado had an answer of their own shortly after.

Colorado's chance originated from a corner kick that gave the KC goalkeeper issues. Following a misplay, midfielder Wayne Frederick was in the perfect position to tap home the loose ball and retake the lead for the Rapids. The goal marked the first of Frederick's MLS career.

The Rapids took that lead into the halftime break and did not look back.

Kansas City managed to create pressure out of the break, but it did not amount to anything as the second half was all Rapids.

In the 71st minute, play started in the middle of the pitch with Rafael Navarro setting the pace. The forward played a pass to Aaronson, who quickly sent Miguel Navarro on a run down the left side of the pitch. The defender then sent a perfect cross on the ground to Rafael Navarro, who tapped home the finish to give his side a two-goal cushion.

The goal was Rafael Navarro's 31st as a member of the Rapids, moving him into a tie with Cole Bassett and Chris Henderson for the sixth most in club history. The Brazilian has now recorded five goal contributions in his last three matches (3g, 2a).

Colorado would add one more insurance tally before the final whistle, with Aaronson finding the scoresheet yet again. In the 75th minute, winger Dante Sealy started the play with a lofted ball over the SKC defense to find R. Navarro. After taking a soft touch, the striker sent a quick pass at the top of the box to Aaronson, who slotted home his second of the night to record his first career brace.

With the assist, Rafael Navarro recorded his first multi-assist game as a member of the Rapids. Sealy's assist on the goal marked his second of the season and the fifth of his MLS career.

That would be all the scoring for the match, with Colorado taking home all three points for the first time this season on the road. Aaronson and Frederick's goals marked the sixth and seventh different goal scorers for the Rapids this season, which is tied with NYCFC for the second most in all of MLS.

Colorado will remain on the road following the international break for a matchup with Toronto FC on Saturday, April 4. Kickoff at BMO Field is set for 11:00 a.m. MT with coverage available on Apple TV, Altitude Sports Radio, Tico Sports Spanish Radio, ColoradoRapids.com, and the Colorado Rapids app.

Notable Notes:

M Paxten Aaronson scored his first two goals of the 2026 season, off assists from forward Darren Yapi and Rafael Navarro.

The brace marked the first of Aaronson's career.

The midfielder has now recorded seven goals in his MLS career.

F Rafael Navarro scored his third goal of the season in the 71st minute, off an assist from defender Miguel Navarro.

The goal was Navarro's 31st as a member of the Rapids, moving him into a tie with Cole Bassett and Chris Henderson for the sixth most in club history.

Navarro has now recorded five goal contributions in his last three matches (3g, 2a).

The Brazilian recorded two assists in a match for the first time as a member of the Rapids.

M Wayne Frederick scored his first MLS goal in the second minute of first half stoppage time.

F Darren Yapi recorded his second assist of the season and the fifth of his MLS career.

Yapi has now contributed to a goal in three straight matches.

The forward has recorded four goal contributions in his last three appearances.

D Miguel Navarro recorded his first assist as a member of the Rapids and the 4th of his MLS career.

In his first start as a member of the Rapids, Navarro made his 100th career MLS appearance in tonight's match.

F Dante Sealy recorded his second assist of the season and the fifth of his MLS career.

The victory against Sporting Kansas City marked the first road win for the Colorado Rapids this season.

With Aaronson and Frederick getting on the scoresheet, the Rapids have had seven different goalscorers to start the season, tied for second most in the league with New York City FC and only one behind Vancouver Whitecaps FC in first.

Goal Summary:

Minute Team Player Assist

'12 Rapids P. Aaronson D. Yapi

'44 KC S. Suleymanov C. Harris

'45+2 Rapids W. Frederick

'71 Rapids R. Navarro M. Navarro

'75 Rapids P. Aaronson R. Navarro

Disciplinary Summary:

Minute Team Player Result

'5 KC M. Garcia YC

'38 KC J. Miller YC

'39 Rapids L. Herrington YC

'42 Rapids R. Holding YC

'60 Rapids M. Navarro YC

'77 KC J. Bartlett YC

Lineups:

Colorado Rapids: GK Zack Steffen (C); D Miguel Navarro Lucas Herrington, Rob Holding ('70 N. Cobb), Jackson Travis ('79 K. Rosenberry); M Wayne Frederick, Paxten Aaronson ('79 A. Manyoma), Hamzat Ojediran; F Darren Yapi ('61 J. Atencio), Rafael Navarro, Dante Sealy

Unused substitutes: Nico Hansen, Alex Harris, Ted Ku-DiPietro, Mamadou Billo Diop, Kimani Stewart-Baynes

Sporting Kansas City: GK John Pulskamp; D Wyatt Meyer ('52 K. Agyabeng), Ethan Bartlow, Jansen Miller, Jake Davis; M Lasse Berg Johnson, Manu Garcia, Jacob Bartlett ('84 T. Calheira); F Shapi Suleymanov ('70 S. Afrifa), Dejan Jovelic (C), Calvin Harris ('84 J. Reynolds)

Unused substitutes: Stefan Cleveland, Ian James, Cielo Tschantret, Pierre Lurot, Diego Borges

Officials:

Referee: Fotis Bazakos; Assistants: Kyle Atkins, Corey Parker; Fourth Official: Edisn Carvajal; VAR: Jorge Gonzalez; AVAR: TJ Zablocki

COLORADO RAPIDS POST GAME QUOTE SHEET

COLORADO RAPIDS HEAD COACH MATT WELLS

On where he sees the team dominating the game that doesn't show on the scoreline...

"It was a different game tonight because, certainly the second half, the opponent [Sporting Kansas City] presses man-to-man. I just said to the guys afterwards, you're not going to be as dominant with the ball. It's not going to be a game about possession phases. I think the possession, I haven't seen the stats, but I would imagine relatively even. Usually, we're trying to dominate the ball, but when the opponent goes man-to-man, our buildup comes a lot quicker because there is no spare man. We have to use the top line more, which we did really, really well. I thought Rafa [Navarro] was exceptional the second half. I thought Wayne Frederick, when he went in as the number 10 and Paxten [Aaronson] went wide to the left, that was a tactical change that really helped us. Tonight we, for the first time this season, we dominated the duels. There's a big focus this week...Kansas are actually number one in the MLS for ground duels, and we're nowhere near where we want to be in that ranking. That was a big focus this week, making sure we come here with a required level of aggression. You need that against this team. You certainly need that against this team in their stadium. I was really pleased that we dominated the physical aspects of the game this evening. I would imagine our xG was through the roof because we could have scored multiple goals, if anything with our frustration is we didn't score enough. Good night at the office."

On the difference tonight in the final third...

"A little bit of space. Like I said, different type of game. In New York, we were a lot more compact. Never jumped man-to-man, so you're always making slower build ups, arriving organized in the final third, but there's less space to attack. Whereas tonight, with the opponent trying to be so aggressive with their pressing, every time we outplayed them, we had big overloads. I thought our pressure was very good tonight, especially when Wayne [Frederick] went in as the number 10. That really helped us get the pressure on the ball, stop them dropping balls over to Calvin Harris, over Miguel [Navarro's] head and that gave us a lot more transition moments. Combination of space, but also the guys showing their personality, taking responsibility. One thing I'll say with this group, every time we focus on something post game, they always put it into practice the following week. That's great for me as a coach because it shows we're building, we're adding layers as we go. That'll be no same from this game. We'll debrief after this game, analyze the bits that we should do a lot better in, then hopefully by the time we play Toronto, we're a better team than you saw this evening. That's the idea."

On Wayne Frederick...

"Wayne [Frederick] has been excellent from the start of preseason. I can't speak for what went before or fan opinions, I can only judge with my own eyes and the functions that I need in the team and our game and our way of playing. Wayne delivers on those. Tonight was the first time I tried him as a number 10. Obviously, it was a switch that we made in the game and I felt we were lacking a little but of energy under pressure in the middle of the pitch. There were far too many occasions where they were able to turn and, as I said before, drop things over Miguel's [Navarro] head for Calvin's [Harris] speed. Wayne really helped us with the pressure there. His goal was pleasing. Probably more pleasing for [Assistant Coach] Rub Burch than me. It was a play that Rob called in the week and we tried to design it around Wayne to scoring, not from that exact action. It was more trying to get Wayne to score at the back post. But Rob said in his team meeting today, quite emphatically, that 'Wayne, you'll score today from a corner.' He obviously knows what he's doing. The guys were giving Wayne and Rob a little but of banter after wards. He was very good. The biggest thing for me was his energy, his press and intensity and tactically. He's improving all the time in terms of the functions I want within our attacking football. He's a big player for us."

On Rafael Navarro...

"I said from the beginning with Rafa [Navarro], it's a different role for him this season - playing a lot more withdrawn from the top line, dropping in, filling spaces. Using Rafa to attract defenders to the middle, so then we exploit the spacer on the wing. Me and him have had a lot of discussions, lot of feedback, lot of training time throughout preseason and also trying to make sure that we don't drop him in so far, that he then can't make the crucial areas to finish the attacks because at heart, he's a goalscorer. Really, really pleased with his contribution tonight. I thought, especially in the second half, it was borderline a complete performance from a striker in terms of, again, the pressing. He produced his best ever physical metrics against New York that he's ever done in his career and I'm sure tonight may well have topped that. We pressed incredibly well. His link up play was as good as it's been, we looked strong, again, big focus this week. We had to be strong in the jaw, strong in back to goal situations, especially against this opponent. He did that really well. He brought other players into play, like you rightly said. He was definitely trying to get Dante [Sealy] a goal in that second half. Very unselfish. There we many occasions where Rafa could have finished the attack and he laid off another good pass, much in the same vein for Darren Yapi against New York. I was really pleased with the front three tonight. I know Dante didn't get his goal in the end, but I thought it was his best performance of the season by a long way, just in terms of his aura and mentality, his positivity out there. Good building blocks, but we have to keep going."

On what changed tonight following last week's road loss...

"Nothing changed. Every game is different. Every team we play attacks in a different way, builds in a different way, finishes in the final third in a different way. It's just about, again, trying to produce another specific game plan for the opponent tactically that allows us to dominate the right aspects of the game. The big shift from this one was out defensive strategy. We went a little bit more passive because we wanted [Kansas City] to have a bit more of the ball because we felt that if we could tease them into playing shorter passes on the transition, we'd have a lot more space. What I didn't want us to do was fully dominate the ball and the constantly attack against a 5-4-1. That helped us, even though we had some problems tactically in the first half. We changed the pressing strategy at halftime and went a lot more with the inside unit, with Rafa [Navarro] and with Paxten [Aaronson]. Then I felt the strategy was good, but we just needed more legs and energy there. It was the case of moving Paxten to the left and then putting Wayne [Frederick] as the pressing 10, which as I said before, really helped us. That changed the moment and the game. It stopped them breaking out. Their biggest exit route was the balls over the top to Calvin Harris as a line. Obviously, we keep a high line, so a difficult situation for the guys. I thought they defended that really well. Miguel [Navarro] especially in his first start. Pleased for him. Once we made those changes, to score a goal straight off the training ground - ball out to Paxten [Aaronson], great under that from Miggy and then one touch cross across the box to Rafa [Navarro] sliding in. Them things obviously make you happy as a coaching staff, but most of our performances have has very good aspects this season. I firmly believe New York was our best performance of the season. People might think I'm crazy for saying that but we were very, very poor on New York's three goals. Outside of that, we were very, very good. We just had a poor day in the office in the final third. What we wanted to do was make sure we saw today a lot more devastation in the final third, a lot more responsibility, accountability and one v one. I thought the front guys especially. We did a unit meeting today at the hotel and challenged them to go out there and show their ability. I thought all of them did that."

On Miguel Navarro's first start...

"I hope it's not going under the radar, but physically, we're a supreme team. We are. I showed the guys some stats before the game. In terms of ratio of sprint distance, we're number one in the MLS, in terms of how you outperform your opponent, in terms of high intensity running, we're number one in the MLS for how you outrun your opponent and then were number two for distance behind DC [United]. Physically we're in a very good place, so for someone like Miguel [Navarro], very difficult to drop him in. He came in late, didn't get the same preseason the other guys got. What we didn't want to do is drop him in too early into the game model, which is such high intensity, attacking football, because that can lead to injuries. Miguel's had to be very patient. I'm sure he's been frustrated, I'm sure he wanted more minutes, but it's been the case of me observing him and I was never going to put him in until I felt he was at the required extreme physical level that the rest of the guys are showing. I could have started him the last game. I looked at him in the buildup to that train, it was touch and go. I did think about throwing him in in the previous fixture, decided against it. Tonight, the way he trained this week was outstanding.it felt like a really good moment to throw him in. I had a choice to make at right back. I'd analyzed the KC press, I thought it would really help having Jackson [Travis] coming in on his left foot and open up balls into Rafa [Navarro], which I thought we used well. Or balls up into Hamzat [Ojediran], which we used a lot in the first half. Against KC, you have to go back inside and then to the wing. That's how we'll be. Exactly what I told the players afterwards. I'm sure Ted [Ku-DiPietro] is frustrated. I'm sure Alex Harris is frustrated, everyone. We have a great training culture here now. Everyone is fighting for a shirt which I love, but I can only pick a starting 11 and then I can only make a limited number of subs. I watched their running afterwards, he guys who didn't come on the pitch, outstanding. Now they have to come...they have international break which some guys go away with their country, which is amazing, but the guys who stay, they have a chance. They're in front of me every day, they have chance to make a real impression. That's the culture we want, we're in a good spot with that."

On Paxten Aaronson getting on the scoresheet tonight...

"Nothing has shifted. From day one of working with Paxten [Aaronson], before I even came to the club, and knowing my game model, my way of playing and then Paxten's qualities, it's a match made in heaven. I had no doubts about that. It's materialized a little bit more in terms of numbers in the last couple of games, but he had a fantastic assist against Orlando in the final game of preseason. Exactly the run I want him to make: one touch cross. If you see that goal, it's basically the goal we scored this evening except Miguel [Navarro] was crossing it and Rafa [Navarro] was sliding in. Before, it was Paxten crossing and Rafa sliding in. Great to see these things coming off the training ground but it's just the case of Paxten learning my system, my way of playing, my demands. Still, I said to him at halftime, he's got to be much more active. He was the spare man. They [KC] were jumping in on Rafa's side, but not on Paxten's side. When we went to the left hand side of the pitch with Miguel and [Darren] Yapi, Paxten was totally spare but was hanging far too wide on the opposite side of the pitch so Yapi is never going to be able to find him. Whereas, if you look at the first actions of the second half, he comes all the way across the pitch, we find him in the middle lane, and he can turn. Then from there, if you get Paxten turned between the lines, things are going to happen. He's serving the wingers, they get to go one-v-one. He could have had more assists tonight. Once we become more decisive with the wingers in those one-v-one situations and more of a threat in terms of cutting in and shooting, he'll get massive numbers this season. I liked what I saw from him on the left. Obviously, I've not tried him there before, I've not even trained him there, so I can't lie and say that was the priority. The priority of the substitution was to get Wayne [Frederick] in the middle, but I didn't want to lose Paxten from the pitch, so Yapi came out. Paxten went to the left and then straight away, you see his quality with the final pass to Miguel for the goal. He's just got to keep doing what he's doing. He has to improve the aspects that I want him to approve. He has to improve the pressing. He should also look at tonight and think, 'Okay, why did the manager have to move Wayne Frederick to the middle? I can do that. I'm capable of that.' He can be an outstanding press in number 10. He's at his best when he's a pressing number 10. These are all things that he'll learn. You forget, he's very young because of his experience, but he's in a great spot. We just have to keep him there."

On how he managed the yellow cards...

"It was in the back of my mind going into this game because I made such a big deal. Duels have been the center of our week this week. Knowing that, just across the board, I'm unhappy with us as a team, from an aggression point of view. We can't rank number one for running in pretty much all metrics but then when you arrive in the moment to assert yourself physically, you don't do it. That's been far too often [where] that's been the case. It was the case against New York. They had more nous than us. They were more street smart than us. If you look at the first goal where Rob [Holding] plays the wrong pass to Paxten [Aaronson], it's a two handed push in the back and Paxten moves out of the way and allows them to clear it into our box and they score. But, when Jackson Travis puts two hands on the back of [Maxi] Moralez's back, he goes to ground and wins the free kick, which leads to their second goal. These things we're improving as a team. Tonight, we showed we can do it. I said to the guys all week, it's a choice. It's not something we need to train. This is a choice we make as a team, to show up with the right level of aggression, the right level of intensity, and combine that with our football because I genuinely believe our football is as good as anyone in this league. When we do those things, we look [like] a top team. The consequence of that, of course I knew that coming into this game, we'd pick up yellow cards, because I've made such an emphatic point about it that I knew the guys might overspill which I'm happy with. I said to them again at halftime. Obviously, at that time, Lucas [Herrington] and Rob were on bookings. At that time, I knew, because of the controversy with our corner goal, that maybe there'd be a scenario where the ref might be looking to give a second yellow card, I knew their players would surround the referee, put pressure on him. So I encouraged the guys not to put themselves into situations. Rob found himself in that moment where, it could have gone a different way. It was no brainer for me, as soon as that happened, get Noah [Cobb] stripped and get Noah on the pitch, and then just hope that Lucas doesn't find himself in a similar position. Felt like the guys managed it well. On the whole, what I'm not willing to do at this stage, through a fear of yellow cards, is sacrifice the level of aggression and intensity. If we want to be a consistent winning organization, both and home and on the road, we have to show the level of nastiness and edge to combine with out attacking football. I was very, very pleased with that tonight."

COLORADO RAPIDS MIDFIELDER PAXTEN AARONSON

On his two-goal performance tonight...

"It was great getting two goals tonight. It was something I was disappointed with myself in the first couple games. I just felt like I wasn't getting in good enough positions, and I wasn't getting the ball in the box enough. I just thought I lacked shots. I met with Coach [Matt Wells] last week just to discuss film, and I think it was just kind of a mentality thing, and the willingness to get into the box. Against New York City, I thought I had the willingness, and then tonight, it's just two late runs. Kind of out running my opponent, and that's what I kind of thrive myself off of. That mentality of getting into the box and then two great passes, finished them off well."

On having a big impact for this team and continuing to build on this performance...

"It's obviously a huge three points away from home, the first of the season, so continuing to grow in the team. One thing that I told myself at the beginning of the season and speaking with Coach [Matt Wells], I just want to be more of a leader on the field, whether that's with the ball, of course, but being more vocal. That's something that I'm working on. Obviously, when you contribute with goals and assists, you can help the team as well, but just kind of being an all-around guy that guys come to ask questions and then building that voice in the locker room and on the field."

On himself, Rafael Navarro, and Darren Yapi improving and being playmakers...

"Like you said, top players up there. It's a privilege to get to play around them, something that attackers thrive themselves on. When you get goal contributions, it just gives you that confidence. Gives you that confidence to kind of keep going and push forward. But it's also an example, and we want to show the rest of the team that they can believe and have confidence that, if they lock it down back there, that we can provide the winning mentality up top. When you got guys like Rafa [Navarro] around you, [Darren] Yapi, who's been hot, even guys like Dante [Sealy], I think he was a bit unlucky tonight, but I know and believe in him. He could also have had three goals tonight. So just having those guys around me and contributing to the attack is something Coach [Matt Wells] has been really keen on, especially this week. And I think we could even be more clinical when you look at the chances, we should have had probably seven or eight goals."

On balancing his role and contributions to the team winning...

"I alluded to it in the first question as well. I was a little unhappy with the fact that I didn't get as many chances or goals in the first few games, but like you said, I was doing the dirty work. Had an assist or two, but I just wanted to be that presence in the box, and I rewarded myself today with it. But like you said, I've played multiple different positions, and that's something I kind of pride myself in, being able to be flexible. The coach giving confidence in me to play every different position. Today, I was left winger, against New York City at the end, I was playing right back and then in the first half today, I was playing more of a box-to-box guy. Coach knows I can be flexible, and it's something I pride myself in. I'm more than happy to help the team in any shape or form and today was with two goals."

On both of his goal celebrations...

"I always do Spider Man celebrations, so that's kind of like the thing I do after the goal. The first one was kind of after a guy, Crysencio Summerville, he played with my brother [Brenden Aaronson] at Leeds. I thought his celebration was sick. He's got a bunch of edits on TikTok about it. I did that in the first one, and then the second one, Rafa actually inspired me. We were doing a meeting with the MLS referee guys, and he did like gun celebrations, but they were saying you're not allowed to do that, or you would get fined because he shot them. So today I just kind of blew them, so hopefully I don't get fined for that."

On how this team has committed to doing the dirty work and buying in on defense to create high scoring games...

"I think the number one thing is just the duels. Coach [Matt Wells] said, coming into the game tonight, we looked at the stats of the duels and Kansas City was number one, and we were way too low. We prided ourselves tonight. We know we have a good build up. We know we have top coaching. We know we have top players, so tonight was just about the most important thing was winning the duels, and I think we did that. And we know when we're aggressive, our fitness levels, after the preseason we had, how coach sets us up tactically. He's just an expertise at that. We all kind of believe in it, and we know through a duration of 90 minutes how fit we are. After the preseason we kind of went through, we pride ourselves on hanging in the game and being relentless no matter what kind of minute it is. It's just kind of a belief around the group that coach has done a tremendous job of bringing everybody in, whether you're coming off the bench, whether you're starting to just give everyone that hope and that belief. That no matter what game, no matter which minute you come in, and you make an impact. That's been kind of the reason for our success."

On how Wayne Frederick has elevated his game this season and what he's seen in training...

"Wayne's [Frederick] a very special, unique player. When you just look at his physique, he's gifted. So then having a coach now who backs him and gives him the confidence, I've seen such a change. When I came in last year, he was kind of up and down with us, with Rapids 2. The minute Matt [Wells] came in, he kind of instilled that belief, not only in Wayne, but all the young players. I could just kind of sense that Wayne was going to take his game to a new level. He provides both sides of the ball well, obviously getting his goal off the corner kick. But not only that, he breaks up plays well. He reads the game. He's pretty calm on the ball, so just having someone in the middle of the park with such fresh legs, good attitude, willing to work both sides of the ball. For me, playing above him is obviously really nice to have."

On his understanding of what Coach Matt Wells is asking from the midfield...

"I think in the midfield, it's clear, but I give huge credit to coach, because in a game, he really knows how to sniff the situation out and read what's needed for that game. When he asked me to play multiple different positions, I don't hesitate at all, because I know that's what's best for the team. Like today, he puts me out wide. He says, 'this is where you're going to get your second goal', and that's exactly what happened. In terms of the two sixes, I think those are clear. But yeah, I think me moving out wide today was just Wayne using his legs to kind of mark both sixes, and then just giving me the freedom to go out wide and be one-v-one and create, which I loved."

- ColoradoRapids.com | @ColoradoRapids -







Major League Soccer Stories from March 21, 2026

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