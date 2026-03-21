Columbus Crew Edged at Toronto FC
Published on March 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Columbus Crew SC News Release
The Columbus Crew lost, 2-1, against Toronto FC at BMO Field on Saturday, March 21.
Since the start of their 2023 MLS Cup winning season, the Black & Gold have scored 199 regular season goals (league-best 67 in 2023, Club-record & sixth-most in single MLS season 72 in 2024; 55 in 2025; five in 2026), the second-most in MLS over that stretch.
Forward Wessam Abou Ali netted the Crew's opening goal in the 4th minute of the match, his third of the season.
Midfielder Max Arfsten earned the assist on Abou Ali's goal, his first of the year and 19th career.
Midfielder Dylan Chambost posted the secondary assist with the entry pass to Arfsten, his first of 2026 and 14th career.
Abou Ali has registered eight goal contributions (six goals, two assists) in his first 10 MLS matches, becoming only the seventh Crew player to reach the mark in as many games:
Brian McBride (10; eight goals, two assists)
Andy Williams (10; one goal, nine assists)
Cucho Hernández (10; eight goals, two assists)
Federico Higuaín (nine; three goals, six assists)
Lucas Zelarayán (nine; five goals, four assists)
Stern John (eight; seven goals, one assists)
Forward Nariman Akhundzada made his Crew debut as an 88th-minute substitute. Akhundzada is the first player from Azerbaijan to play an MLS match.
Forward Jamal Thiaré entered the game in the 66th minute, logging his 60th MLS appearance.
Following the upcoming FIFA international window, the Black & Gold face Atlanta United FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, April 4 [7:30 p.m. ET / Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)].
Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew at Atlanta United FC
MLS Regular Season
Saturday, April 4 - 7:30 p.m. ET - Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Ga.)
TV: Apple TV
Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM (Spanish)
Major League Soccer Stories from March 21, 2026
- Minnesota United FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Earthquakes vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC Tonight at 7:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
- Columbus Crew Edged at Toronto FC - Columbus Crew SC
- Availability Report: Trio Missing vs. Miami - New York City FC
- Orlando City SC Signs Dylan Judelson to Short-Term Agreement - Orlando City SC
- Inter Miami CF Set to Visit NYCFC on Sunday - Inter Miami CF
- LA Galaxy Visit Portland to Face Timbers on Sunday, March 22 at 1:45 p.m. on FOX and Apple TV - LA Galaxy
- Sawyer jura called up to u.S. U-20 Men's National Team for March Training Camp in Argentina - Portland Timbers
- FC Cincinnati Seek to Bounce Back Sunday Afternoon against CF Montréal - FC Cincinnati
- FC Cincinnati Host CF Montréal at TQL Stadium - FC Cincinnati
- CF Montréal Set for Sunday Afternoon Contest with FC Cincinnati - Club de Foot Montreal
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Jack Sandmeyer to Short-Term Agreement - Chicago Fire FC
- Keys to the Match: FC Cincinnati Host CF Montréal - FC Cincinnati
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