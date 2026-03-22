Earthquakes Shake up Vancouver at Home
Published on March 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release
VANCOUVER, BC - It was a feisty match at BC Place on Saturday night, as Vancouver Whitecaps FC were defeated 1-0 by San Jose Earthquakes.
The 'Caps opened the match with immediate intent, finding space on the wings through Emmanuel Sabbi and Cheikh Sabaly. Brian White nearly replicated his goal from last week's Minnesota clash in the opening minutes, but his first-time effort cleared the crossbar.
White remained the focal point of the attack throughout the half. After Édier Ocampo's cross found him at the penalty spot, White's header was swallowed up by San Jose keeper Daniel. Minutes later, White managed to round the keeper, but Daniel recovered brilliantly to shut down the angle and deny an open goal.
The Earthquakes' shot stopper continued his heroics at the half-hour mark. AZ carved out space at the edge of the area and fired a shot toward the far post, forcing a full-stretch save. Daniel was called into action again shortly after, clawing away yet another goal-bound header from White.
While Vancouver applied the pressure, San Jose capitalized on their moment. In first-half stoppage time, Beau Leroux picked up the ball outside the area and hammered a clinical strike into the top corner, giving the visitors a 1-0 lead heading into the break.
Vancouver's search for an equalizer intensified in the second half. Sabbi saw a free kick deflected into Daniel's hands, and J.C. Ngando had a goal-bound effort blocked by a sliding San Jose defense.
In the 65th minute, Ralph Priso nearly teed up White for the leveller, but the striker's shot lacked the placement to beat the keeper. As the clock ticked toward the 90th minute, the 'Caps threw bodies forward in a desperate final push. In the dying moments of added time, Kenji Cabrera curled a beautiful effort toward the far post, but it whistled inches wide.
Up Next: Cascadia Cup
Following the international break, Whitecaps FC will look to get back in the win column on Saturday, April 4, as they host Portland Timbers, looking to increase their early lead for the Cascadia Cup. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. PT. For tickets, visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets.
MATCH DETAILS
Attendance: 21,261
Referee: Chris Penso
Scoring Summary
45'+2 - SJ - Beau Leroux
Statistics
Possession: VAN 61% - SJ 39%
Shots: VAN 11 - SJ 7
Shots on Goal: VAN 6 - SJ 2
Saves: VAN 1 - SJ 6
Fouls: VAN 11 - SJ 12
Offsides: VAN 2 - SJ 1
Corners: VAN 3 - SJ 5
Cautions
31' - SJ - Timo Werner
50' - SJ - DeJuan Jones
60' - VAN - J.C. Ngando
90'+6 - SJ - Preston Judd
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
1.Yohei Takaoka; 18.Édier Ocampo, 33.Tristan Blackmon, 6.Ralph Priso, 29.Mihail Gherasimencov (19.Rayan Elloumi86'); 8.Oliver Larraz (16.Sebastian Berhalter 75'), 26.J.C. Ngando (59.Jeevan Badwal 65'); 11.Emmanuel Sabbi, 22.AZ (17.Kenji Cabrera 75'), 7.Cheikh Sabaly (13.Thomas Müller HT); 24.Brian White
Substitutes not used
32.Isaac Boehmer, 2.Mathías Laborda, 15.Sebastian Schonlau, 28.Tate Johnson
San Jose Earthquakes
42.Daniel; 28.Benjamin Kikanovic, 5.Daniel Munie, 18.Reid Roberts, 24.DeJuan Jones (87.Vitor Costa 54'); 34.Beau Leroux (40.Jonathan González 82'), 14.Ronaldo Viera (6.Ian Harkes HT); 7.Ousseni Bouda (4.Dave Romney 82'), 10.Niko Tsakiris, 2.Jamar Ricketts (11.Timo Werner 54'); 19.Preston Judd
Substitutes not used
3.Paul Marie, 16.Jack Skahan, 20.Nick Fernandez, 36.Earl Edwards Jr.
- whitecapsfc.com -
Major League Soccer Stories from March 21, 2026
- Earthquakes Shake up Vancouver at Home - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Rapids Earn First Road Victory with Dominant 4-1 Win over SKC - Colorado Rapids
- Quakes win in BC Place for first time since 2023 to move to 4-1-0 - San Jose Earthquakes
- Revs Stumble, 3-1, in St. Louis - New England Revolution
- LAFC's Season-Opening Unbeaten Streak Reaches 9 Games with 0-0 Draw in Austin - Los Angeles FC
- Sporting KC Suffers 4-1 Loss to Colorado - Sporting Kansas City
- FC Dallas Defeats Texas Derby Rivals Houston Dynamo FC, 4-3 - FC Dallas
- 10-Man Houston Dynamo FC Rally Back, Ultimately Fall, 4-3, to FC Dallas on the Road - Houston Dynamo FC
- Atlanta United Draws D.C. United, 0-0 - Atlanta United FC
- Aaronson Brace, Navarro, Frederick Goals Lift Rapids to First Road Victory of 2026 - Colorado Rapids
- CLTFC fires club record six goals past RBNY - Charlotte FC
- Sounders FC Faces off against Minnesota United FC on Sunday Afternoon at Allianz Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- D.C. United Draw 0-0 against Atlanta United FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium - D.C. United
- Full Time Clip: Charlotte Dominates in 6-1 Win over RBNY - Charlotte FC
- Orlando City SC Falls 5-0 to Nashville SC on the Road - Orlando City SC
- Nashville SC Blanks Orlando City SC 5-0 to Remain Unbeaten - Nashville SC
- Bradley Wright-Phillips to be Inducted into Red Bull New York Legends Row on May 2 - Red Bull New York
- Hugo Cuypers Scores in Fourth Straight Match to Defeat Philadelphia Union 2-1 at Subaru Park - Chicago Fire FC
- Iloski Scores but Union Falls to Chicago - Philadelphia Union
- Minnesota United FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Earthquakes vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC Tonight at 7:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
- Columbus Crew Edged at Toronto FC - Columbus Crew SC
- Availability Report: Trio Missing vs. Miami - New York City FC
- Orlando City SC Signs Dylan Judelson to Short-Term Agreement - Orlando City SC
- Inter Miami CF Set to Visit NYCFC on Sunday - Inter Miami CF
- LA Galaxy Visit Portland to Face Timbers on Sunday, March 22 at 1:45 p.m. on FOX and Apple TV - LA Galaxy
- Sawyer jura called up to u.S. U-20 Men's National Team for March Training Camp in Argentina - Portland Timbers
- FC Cincinnati Seek to Bounce Back Sunday Afternoon against CF Montréal - FC Cincinnati
- FC Cincinnati Host CF Montréal at TQL Stadium - FC Cincinnati
- CF Montréal Set for Sunday Afternoon Contest with FC Cincinnati - Club de Foot Montreal
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Jack Sandmeyer to Short-Term Agreement - Chicago Fire FC
- Keys to the Match: FC Cincinnati Host CF Montréal - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vancouver Whitecaps FC Stories
- Earthquakes Shake up Vancouver at Home
- B.C. Kids Will Benefit from New Soccer Mini Pitches
- Seattle Bounces Whitecaps FC from Concacaf Champions Cup Play
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Welcome ERDINGER as Official Import Beer
- Brian White becomes first 'Caps player in MLS era with 100 goal contributions in shellacking of Minnesota