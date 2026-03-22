Earthquakes Shake up Vancouver at Home

Published on March 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - It was a feisty match at BC Place on Saturday night, as Vancouver Whitecaps FC were defeated 1-0 by San Jose Earthquakes.

The 'Caps opened the match with immediate intent, finding space on the wings through Emmanuel Sabbi and Cheikh Sabaly. Brian White nearly replicated his goal from last week's Minnesota clash in the opening minutes, but his first-time effort cleared the crossbar.

White remained the focal point of the attack throughout the half. After Édier Ocampo's cross found him at the penalty spot, White's header was swallowed up by San Jose keeper Daniel. Minutes later, White managed to round the keeper, but Daniel recovered brilliantly to shut down the angle and deny an open goal.

The Earthquakes' shot stopper continued his heroics at the half-hour mark. AZ carved out space at the edge of the area and fired a shot toward the far post, forcing a full-stretch save. Daniel was called into action again shortly after, clawing away yet another goal-bound header from White.

While Vancouver applied the pressure, San Jose capitalized on their moment. In first-half stoppage time, Beau Leroux picked up the ball outside the area and hammered a clinical strike into the top corner, giving the visitors a 1-0 lead heading into the break.

Vancouver's search for an equalizer intensified in the second half. Sabbi saw a free kick deflected into Daniel's hands, and J.C. Ngando had a goal-bound effort blocked by a sliding San Jose defense.

In the 65th minute, Ralph Priso nearly teed up White for the leveller, but the striker's shot lacked the placement to beat the keeper. As the clock ticked toward the 90th minute, the 'Caps threw bodies forward in a desperate final push. In the dying moments of added time, Kenji Cabrera curled a beautiful effort toward the far post, but it whistled inches wide.

Up Next: Cascadia Cup

Following the international break, Whitecaps FC will look to get back in the win column on Saturday, April 4, as they host Portland Timbers, looking to increase their early lead for the Cascadia Cup. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. PT. For tickets, visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets.

MATCH DETAILS

Attendance: 21,261

Referee: Chris Penso

Scoring Summary

45'+2 - SJ - Beau Leroux

Statistics

Possession: VAN 61% - SJ 39%

Shots: VAN 11 - SJ 7

Shots on Goal: VAN 6 - SJ 2

Saves: VAN 1 - SJ 6

Fouls: VAN 11 - SJ 12

Offsides: VAN 2 - SJ 1

Corners: VAN 3 - SJ 5

Cautions

31' - SJ - Timo Werner

50' - SJ - DeJuan Jones

60' - VAN - J.C. Ngando

90'+6 - SJ - Preston Judd

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

1.Yohei Takaoka; 18.Édier Ocampo, 33.Tristan Blackmon, 6.Ralph Priso, 29.Mihail Gherasimencov (19.Rayan Elloumi86'); 8.Oliver Larraz (16.Sebastian Berhalter 75'), 26.J.C. Ngando (59.Jeevan Badwal 65'); 11.Emmanuel Sabbi, 22.AZ (17.Kenji Cabrera 75'), 7.Cheikh Sabaly (13.Thomas Müller HT); 24.Brian White

Substitutes not used

32.Isaac Boehmer, 2.Mathías Laborda, 15.Sebastian Schonlau, 28.Tate Johnson

San Jose Earthquakes

42.Daniel; 28.Benjamin Kikanovic, 5.Daniel Munie, 18.Reid Roberts, 24.DeJuan Jones (87.Vitor Costa 54'); 34.Beau Leroux (40.Jonathan González 82'), 14.Ronaldo Viera (6.Ian Harkes HT); 7.Ousseni Bouda (4.Dave Romney 82'), 10.Niko Tsakiris, 2.Jamar Ricketts (11.Timo Werner 54'); 19.Preston Judd

Substitutes not used

3.Paul Marie, 16.Jack Skahan, 20.Nick Fernandez, 36.Earl Edwards Jr.

- whitecapsfc.com -







Major League Soccer Stories from March 21, 2026

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