Bradley Wright-Phillips to be Inducted into Red Bull New York Legends Row on May 2

Published on March 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Red Bull New York News Release







Red Bull New York announced that club legend Bradley Wright-Phillips will be inducted into Legends Row on May 2 at Sports Illustrated Stadium, honoring the most prolific goal-scorer in Red Bull New York history for his outstanding contributions to the club.

Legends Row is the club's highest recognition for former players who combined elite performance on the field with a deep commitment to the values of the organization and the local community. Inducted players are permanently honored inside Sports Illustrated Stadium, ensuring their legacy is woven into every matchday.

Wright-Phillips learned of his induction in a surprise announcement from the club, live on Apple TV.

The club will formally induct Wright-Phillips into Legends Row on May 2 in a special ceremony at Sports Illustrated Stadium. The celebration will include an on-field presentation postmatch, with fans invited to take part in honoring his legacy. Commemorative pins will be given to the first 10,000 fans at the match.

Wright-Phillips was one of the most decorated Red Bull players during his time in New York. He was a three-time MLS Supporters' Shield Winner (2013, 2015, 2018), a two-time MLS Golden Boot winner (2014, 2016), a two-time MLS Best XI selection (2014, 2016), a Concacaf Best XI selection (2018), a two-time MLS All-Star (2014, 2018).

During his six-plus year stint with New York, Wright-Philips made 195 regular-season appearances (164 starts) while scoring 108 goals - the most in club history - and providing 28 assists.

During his time with the Red Bulls, the forward helped the club win three MLS Supporters' Shields (2013, 2015, 2018) while being named the club's Most Valuable Player on three occasions (2014, 2017, 2018). Wright-Phillips became the first player in MLS history to score 20 or more goals in three different seasons (2014, 2016, 2018), as well as the first player in League history to score 15 or more goals in five consecutive seasons (2014-2018).

In addition to his MLS experience, the English forward also made 14 appearances in the Concacaf Champions League (all starts), scoring four goals and providing five assists for the Red Bulls.

Off the pitch, Wright-Phillips has continued to be involved with the club, helping mentor the next generation of Red Bull New York players in addition to his work on Apple TV.

Wright-Phillips becomes the newest member of Legends Row, joining Luis Robles as players whose impact on the club will be commemorated permanently at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

To be eligible for Legends Row, a player must be retired from professional soccer for at least two years. Wright-Phillips announced his retirement in 2022, following an MLS career in which he became one of the most feared forwards in league history.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 21, 2026

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