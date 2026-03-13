LA Galaxy Return to MLS Action on Saturday, March 14 against Sporting Kansas City

Published on March 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy will host Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, March 14 at Dignity Health Sports Park, presented by Sherwin-Williams (6:30 p.m. PT, Apple TV - Walmart Saturday Showcase). The club will celebrate Women's History Month with all-women entertainment, merchandise discounts, and activations honoring women in the sport. For more information, visit our Matchday Guide: LA Galaxy vs Sporting Kansas City.

LA Galaxy vs Sporting Kansas City

In 74 alltime regularseason meetings, the Galaxy hold a narrow advantage over Sporting Kansas City with a 29-27-18 record. At home, the Galaxy have posted a 19-8-9 record across 36 matches played. In the 2025 campaign, the clubs split the season series, with the home team winning each encounter. Sporting Kansas City claimed a 1-0 victory at Sporting Park in May 2025, while the Galaxy responded with a decisive 4-1 win at Dignity Health Sports Park in September 2025.

LA Galaxy Recent Form

The Galaxy enter the match with a 2-1-3 record across all competitions in the 2026 campaign. In LA's recent Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 clash against Jamaican Premier League side Mount Pleasant, Brazilian winger Gabriel Pec recorded his first career hat trick in a 3-0 victory. In MLS play, the Galaxy are coming off their first defeat of the season, a 4-1 loss on the road to the Colorado Rapids. The club opened the year with a 1-1 draw at home against NYCFC, followed by a 3-0 win over Charlotte FC. Forward João Klauss currently sits tied for the MLS lead with four goals and has also contributed two assists in CCC action.

Celebrating Women's History Month at Dignity Health Sports Park

Women's History Month, celebrated annually in March, honors the contributions of women to history, culture, and society. Fans can expect all-women entertainers, up to 40% discounts on select women's merchandise at the LA Galaxy Team Store, and additional instadium activations highlighting women shaping the sport and the community. The club will honor the Women's Coaching Alliance, a nonprofit organization committed to developing female leaders through coaching youth sports, as the Community Partner of the Match.

LA Galaxy vs Sporting Kansas City

2026 MLS Regular Season

Saturday, March 14, 2026 | 6:30 p.m. PT (Actual Kick: 6:40 p.m. PST)

Dignity Health Sports Park | Los Angeles, Calif.

Apple TV

Apple TV English Broadcast | Steve Cangialosi (PXP), Danny Higginbotham (analyst) Andrew Wiebe (sideline reporter)

Apple TV Spanish Broadcast | Bruno Vain (PXP), Andres Agulla (analyst)







Major League Soccer Stories from March 13, 2026

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