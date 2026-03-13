LA Galaxy Return to MLS Action on Saturday, March 14 against Sporting Kansas City
Published on March 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy will host Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, March 14 at Dignity Health Sports Park, presented by Sherwin-Williams (6:30 p.m. PT, Apple TV - Walmart Saturday Showcase). The club will celebrate Women's History Month with all-women entertainment, merchandise discounts, and activations honoring women in the sport. For more information, visit our Matchday Guide: LA Galaxy vs Sporting Kansas City.
LA Galaxy vs Sporting Kansas City
In 74 alltime regularseason meetings, the Galaxy hold a narrow advantage over Sporting Kansas City with a 29-27-18 record. At home, the Galaxy have posted a 19-8-9 record across 36 matches played. In the 2025 campaign, the clubs split the season series, with the home team winning each encounter. Sporting Kansas City claimed a 1-0 victory at Sporting Park in May 2025, while the Galaxy responded with a decisive 4-1 win at Dignity Health Sports Park in September 2025.
LA Galaxy Recent Form
The Galaxy enter the match with a 2-1-3 record across all competitions in the 2026 campaign. In LA's recent Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 clash against Jamaican Premier League side Mount Pleasant, Brazilian winger Gabriel Pec recorded his first career hat trick in a 3-0 victory. In MLS play, the Galaxy are coming off their first defeat of the season, a 4-1 loss on the road to the Colorado Rapids. The club opened the year with a 1-1 draw at home against NYCFC, followed by a 3-0 win over Charlotte FC. Forward João Klauss currently sits tied for the MLS lead with four goals and has also contributed two assists in CCC action.
Celebrating Women's History Month at Dignity Health Sports Park
Women's History Month, celebrated annually in March, honors the contributions of women to history, culture, and society. Fans can expect all-women entertainers, up to 40% discounts on select women's merchandise at the LA Galaxy Team Store, and additional instadium activations highlighting women shaping the sport and the community. The club will honor the Women's Coaching Alliance, a nonprofit organization committed to developing female leaders through coaching youth sports, as the Community Partner of the Match.
LA Galaxy vs Sporting Kansas City
2026 MLS Regular Season
Saturday, March 14, 2026 | 6:30 p.m. PT (Actual Kick: 6:40 p.m. PST)
Dignity Health Sports Park | Los Angeles, Calif.
Apple TV
Apple TV English Broadcast | Steve Cangialosi (PXP), Danny Higginbotham (analyst) Andrew Wiebe (sideline reporter)
Apple TV Spanish Broadcast | Bruno Vain (PXP), Andres Agulla (analyst)
Major League Soccer Stories from March 13, 2026
- Availability Report: Three Missing vs. Colorado - New York City FC
- CF Montréal in Florida to Take on Orlando City this Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- D.C. United Loan Defender Garrison Tubbs to Orange County SC - D.C. United
- LA Galaxy Return to MLS Action on Saturday, March 14 against Sporting Kansas City - LA Galaxy
- Houston Dynamo FC to Close Three-Match Homestand Versus the Portland Timbers - Houston Dynamo FC
- The Assist: Orlando City SC vs. CF Montréal - March 14, 2026 - Orlando City SC
- Keys to the Match: Rapid Start - New York City FC
- SKC Visits LA Galaxy in Walmart Saturday Showdown - Sporting Kansas City
- Preview: Rapids Travel to Face Eastern Conference Leaders NYCFC - Colorado Rapids
- San Diego FC and Club Tijuana Announce Second Annual Baja Cup Presented by Modelo on Wednesday, September 16 - San Diego FC
- Whitecaps FC Welcome LiUNA Local 1611 - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: March 13, 2026 - New England Revolution
- More Than 22,000 Tickets Sold for Sunday's Matinee against Minnesota United FC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Real Salt Lake Returns Home Saturday to Continue 2026 Campaign against Austin FC - Real Salt Lake
- Sporting KC Acquires 24-Year-Old Forward Capita Capemba - Sporting Kansas City
- Continue the Momentum: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC vs. Inter Miami CF - Charlotte FC
- Diego Fagundez Returns to the New England Revolution as a Free Agent - New England Revolution
- Major League Soccer and MLS Players Association Announce Multi-Year Digital Auction Collaboration with MatchWornShirt - MLS
- FC Cincinnati Capitalize at Home and Earn 3-0 Historic Victory over Tigres UANL in Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 Opener - FC Cincinnati
- New Spanish-Language Radio Partnership Brings New England Revolution Soccer to IHeartMedia Boston's Rumba 97.7 FM - New England Revolution
- Sounders FC Takes Down Vancouver 3-0 in Its Opening Match of 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Play - Seattle Sounders FC
- Work to do for 'Caps as series shifts to Spokane - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- FCC taking 3-0 aggregate advantage into second leg in Mexico - FC Cincinnati
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Other Recent LA Galaxy Stories
- LA Galaxy Return to MLS Action on Saturday, March 14 against Sporting Kansas City
- Gabriel Pec Hat Trick Leads Galaxy to 3-0 Win over Mount Pleasant FA in CCC Round of 16 First Leg
- LA Galaxy Sign Julian Placias to Short-Term Agreement from VCFC
- Dignity Health Sports Park to Host Queremos Rock, a Rock en Español Event, on May 30
- LA Galaxy to Host Mt. Pleasant FA in First Leg of Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16