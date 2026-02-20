CF Montréal Meets San Diego FC in 2026 Saturday's Season Opener
Published on February 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
SAN DIEGO, California - CF Montréal is set to open its 2026 season tomorrow evening at Southern California's Snapdragon Stadium when it visits San Diego FC at 10:30pm EST (Apple TV, RDS, TSN, TSN690).
In his first full season as head coach, Marco Donadel will guide the squad after assuming an interim head coaching role in April 2025.
This will be the first-ever matchup between the two teams. The newest team to join MLS in 2025, San Diego FC ended the regular season atop the Western Conference standing with a 19-9-6 record. Head coach Mikey Varas' squad reached the Western Conference final where it was knocked out by Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
San Diego has already begun its season, having played in the first round of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup against Liga MX side Pumas UNAM. San Diego hosted the first leg and defeated Pumas 4-1 on Feb. 3 before advancing to the second round despite a 1-0 loss on Pumas' turf on Feb. 10.
In the Club's MLS era, CF Montréal holds a 5-8-1 record (17 goals scored, 22 goals conceded) in season openers. In his 10th season at the Club, Samuel Piette leads the way in season opener participations with seven (2018-2021, 2023-2025).
The Bleu-blanc-noir's leading scorer in 2025, Prince Owusu (13 goals) returns looking to break a four-way tie for 10th place among MLS goal scorers in team history. The Ghana international is currently tied with teammate Sunusi Ibrahim, as well as Djordje Mihailovic and Mason Toye.
CF Montréal will reunite with former player Bryce Duke, who signed with San Diego over the offseason. In three seasons with the Bleu-blanc-noir (2023-2025), Duke totalled 76 appearances, including 51 starts, five goals and nine assists.
