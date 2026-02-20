Sporting KC Signs Defender Ethan Bartlow as a Free Agent

Sporting Kansas City has signed 26-year-old defender Ethan Bartlow via free agency, the club announced today. Bartlow spent preseason on trial with Sporting KC and has signed a one-year MLS contract through the 2026 season with club options through June 2027 and the 2027-2028 season.

Bartlow spent the first five seasons of his professional career with the Houston Dynamo, logging 96 appearances in all competitions, including 80 in MLS regular-season action where he tallied three assists as a center back.

"We are happy to welcome Ethan to the roster," President of Soccer Operations & General Manager David Lee said. "Ethan performed well and fit into the group seamlessly during preseason. He provides good MLS experience from his time in Houston and he will offer our coaching staff depth and competition at center back."

Bartlow joined Houston as the sixth overall selection in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft on a Generation adidas contract out of the University of Washington. After missing the majority of his rookie season through injury, Bartlow debuted for Houston on April 2, 2022 in a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami.

After logging 17 total appearances for the Dynamo in 2022, Bartlow's role grew in 2023 as he became a regular starter for Houston - making 32 appearances across all competitions. Bartlow played in five of Houston's six matches as the club won their second Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup title in 2023, only missing the final due to injury, and helped his side reach the MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2017.

The Woodinville, Washington native appeared in another 47 matches across all competitions for Houston in 2024 and 2025, helping the team reach the postseason once again in 2024.

Collegiately, Bartlow made 38 appearances for the Washington Huskies from 2018-2019 and became the first-ever Washington defender to win Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year as a sophomore while also being named an All-American Second Team selection. The Huskies posted 22 shutouts in Bartlow's 38 games, recording a stout 0.68 goals against average.

Bartlow previously represented the U.S. Under-17 National Team, earning three caps for the team in 2016.

Sporting is preparing to kick off the 2026 MLS season with a trip to take on the San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park this Saturday, Feb. 21 at 9:30 p.m. CT before returning to KC for the club's home opener against the Columbus Crew at Sporting Park on Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m. CT.

With the addition of Bartlow, Sporting now has 22 players under contract for the 2026 season. For a full list of the club's offseason roster moves, visit sportingkc.com/transactions.

Goalkeepers (4): Stefan Cleveland, Jack Kortkamp, John Pulskamp, Ryan Schewe

Defenders (7): Ethan Bartlow, Zorhan Bassong, Ian James, Wyatt Meyer, Jansen Miller, Jayden Reid, Justin Reynolds

Midfielders (6): Kwaku Agyabeng, Jacob Bartlett, Lasse Berg Johnsen, Jake Davis, Manu Garcia, Cielo Tschantret

Forwards (5): Stephen Afrifa, Taylor Calheira, Calvin Harris, Dejan Joveljic, Shapi SuleymanovTransaction: Sporting Kansas City (MLS) signs defender Ethan Bartlow as a free agent.

VITALS

Ethan Bartlow

Number: 23

Position: Defender

Birthdate: 2/2/2000 (26 years old)

Height: 6-1

Weight: 185 lbs.

College: University of Washington

Hometown: Woodinville, WA

Birthplace: Woodinville, WA

Citizenship: USA

Instagram: @ethanbartlow23







