LA Galaxy Announce Sellout for 2026 Home Opener Presented by Modelo

Published on February 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES The sixtime MLS Cup champion LA Galaxy announced today that tickets are sold out for the 2026 Home Opener against New York City FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday, Feb. 22 at 4 p.m. PT (Sunday Night Soccer on Apple TV). Stadium gates open at 2:30 p.m. PT. The club expects to have more than 24,000 fans for the MLS regular season match.

Fans encouraged to arrive early

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to experience all that an LA Galaxy match has to offer. Returning fans will see several upgrades at Dignity Health Sports Park, including a brand-new stateoftheart videoboard and enhanced stadiumwide WiFi.

The Home Opener presented by Modelo will also debut the City National Field Tables. Each of these Field Tables includes exclusive pitch-side seating for a party of four, paired with elevated stadium fare served to the table, a selection of non-alcoholic beverages with full bar available to order, and a dedicated attendant to deliver seamless, personalized service throughout the match.

LA Galaxy vs. NYCFC

While New York holds a narrow 430 advantage in the alltime series, the Galaxy enter the match having won the past two meetings, including a 2-0 victory on June 19, 2024. LA also owns a 320 home record against NYCFC, highlighted by a decisive 5-1 win in the inaugural matchup in 2015.

Sunday's contest features several notable reunions and storylines, including the return of former Galaxy standout Todd Dunivant, now Sporting Director for the visiting side. Galaxy midfielder Justin Haak, 24, is also set for his first MLS appearance with LA after making his season debut in the Concacaf Champions Cup on Thursday. Haak spent seven seasons with NYCFC, appearing in 111 matches (75 starts) across all competitions, recording one goal, four assists and his first career playoff goal after signing a Homegrown contract in 2019 following four years in the club's academy system.

For more information, visit www.lagalaxy.com.







Major League Soccer Stories from February 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.