LA Galaxy Acquire 2026 International Roster Slot from Toronto FC

Published on February 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy announced today that the club has acquired a 2026 International Roster Slot from Toronto FC through the 2026 season in exchange for $200,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $225,000 in 2027 GAM.

Transaction: LA Galaxy acquire a 2026 International Roster Slot from Toronto FC through the 2026 season in exchange for $200,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $225,000 in 2027 GAM on February 20, 2026.







Major League Soccer Stories from February 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.