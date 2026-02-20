Charlotte FC Elevates Crown Legacy FC Defender Morrison Agyemang to First Team Roster

Published on February 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte FC today announced that the Club has elevated Crown Legacy FC defender Morrison Agyemang the Club's First Team roster with contract through the June of 2029, with a Club option for 2029-30. He will occupy an international roster slot.

"Morrison is an incredibly talented, athletic and hard-working defender who has really impressed us during this year's preseason, following strong performances with Crown Legacy last year," said Charlotte FC General Manager Zoran Krneta. "He will add depth to our already strong backline this season and will have the ability to closely learn from our more experienced players. We're proud to identify and develop another high-potential prospect with Crown Legacy and move them through our Pro Player Pathway."

Morrison, 21, joined the organization on July 30, 2025, with Crown Legacy FC and was a part of The Crown's 2026 preseason preparations. With CLFC, he appeared in the final six matches of the season and slotted right into the starting XI, totaling 531 minutes of action and helping keep two clean sheets.

Prior to his time in the States, Morrison made 35 total appearances with top-flight Croatian side HNK Šibenik, where he scored two goals and added one assist after joining in February 2024. In his first full season with Šibenik, the defender became a staple in the lineup, making 34 appearances in the 24/25 campaign and led the squad in minutes (2,971). He made his first and only appearance of the 23/24 season on March 19 en route to the club's promotion to Croatia's first division. He joined Šibenik from Ghanaian second division club Cheetah FC.

Transaction: Charlotte FC elevates defender Morrison Agyemang to Charlotte FC's First Team roster with a contract through June of 2029, with a Club option for 2029-30. He will occupy an international roster slot.

Name: Morrison Agyemang

Position: Defender

Birthplace: Accra, Ghana

Birthdate: 12/21/2004

Age: 21

Height: 6'3"

Previous Club: Crown Legacy FC







Major League Soccer Stories from February 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.