San Jose Earthquakes Renew KTVU FOX 2 Partnership to Re-Air Matches, Add Quakes Exclusive Magazine Show

Published on February 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today they have renewed their partnership with KTVU FOX 2 to broadcast "Quakes Replay" re-airings on KTVU Plus (KICU-TV) for the 2026 Major League Soccer regular season, as well as add a new "Quakes Exclusive" magazine show, which will have its first broadcast on Friday, Feb. 20, with future episodes scheduled to air Friday nights on KTVU FOX 2 & KTVU PLUS. The first "Quakes Replay" of the season will air on KTVU Plus on Wednesday, Feb. 25, also in prime time at 8 p.m. PT.

"We're thrilled to renew our partnership with KTVU to make Earthquakes games and coverage of our club even more accessible to our fans all across the Bay Area through Quakes Replay, and now, Quakes Exclusive," said Earthquakes COO Jed Mettee. "With our local FOX station broadcasting our preseason games this year, more major soccer games and tournaments, and of course, the FIFA World Cup this year, we're excited to team up with KTVU in this year of soccer."

"Quakes Exclusive" is a half-hour program that will air every other week and will give viewers an in-depth look at the club through game recaps, analysis, feature stories on Earthquakes players and coaches' lives on and off the field, community impact highlights and even a devoted segment to the FIFA World Cup.

"Quakes Replay" will air depending on the day of the game itself. After Saturday matches, the games will re-air on KTVU Plus the following Wednesdays in prime time from 8-10 p.m. PT. After Sunday matches, the games will re-air on KTVU Plus the following Thursdays from 8-10 a.m. PT. After Wednesday matches, the games will re-air on KTVU Plus the following Saturdays in prime time from 8-10 p.m. PT.

All live Earthquakes matches are available through an Apple TV regular subscription. Re-airs offer an entry point to Quakes games and accessibility for fans who have missed the live stream. The purpose behind "Quakes Replay" is to boost fan accessibility and engagement, while helping to grow the sport at the community level.

KTVU Plus is KTVU FOX 2's sister station, which launched in the spring of 2016. For more information and the latest match broadcast schedules, visit sjearthquakes.com and ktvu.com.







