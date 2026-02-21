San Jose Earthquakes Renew KTVU FOX 2 Partnership to Re-Air Matches, Add Quakes Exclusive Magazine Show
Published on February 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today they have renewed their partnership with KTVU FOX 2 to broadcast "Quakes Replay" re-airings on KTVU Plus (KICU-TV) for the 2026 Major League Soccer regular season, as well as add a new "Quakes Exclusive" magazine show, which will have its first broadcast on Friday, Feb. 20, with future episodes scheduled to air Friday nights on KTVU FOX 2 & KTVU PLUS. The first "Quakes Replay" of the season will air on KTVU Plus on Wednesday, Feb. 25, also in prime time at 8 p.m. PT.
"We're thrilled to renew our partnership with KTVU to make Earthquakes games and coverage of our club even more accessible to our fans all across the Bay Area through Quakes Replay, and now, Quakes Exclusive," said Earthquakes COO Jed Mettee. "With our local FOX station broadcasting our preseason games this year, more major soccer games and tournaments, and of course, the FIFA World Cup this year, we're excited to team up with KTVU in this year of soccer."
"Quakes Exclusive" is a half-hour program that will air every other week and will give viewers an in-depth look at the club through game recaps, analysis, feature stories on Earthquakes players and coaches' lives on and off the field, community impact highlights and even a devoted segment to the FIFA World Cup.
"Quakes Replay" will air depending on the day of the game itself. After Saturday matches, the games will re-air on KTVU Plus the following Wednesdays in prime time from 8-10 p.m. PT. After Sunday matches, the games will re-air on KTVU Plus the following Thursdays from 8-10 a.m. PT. After Wednesday matches, the games will re-air on KTVU Plus the following Saturdays in prime time from 8-10 p.m. PT.
All live Earthquakes matches are available through an Apple TV regular subscription. Re-airs offer an entry point to Quakes games and accessibility for fans who have missed the live stream. The purpose behind "Quakes Replay" is to boost fan accessibility and engagement, while helping to grow the sport at the community level.
KTVU Plus is KTVU FOX 2's sister station, which launched in the spring of 2016. For more information and the latest match broadcast schedules, visit sjearthquakes.com and ktvu.com.
Major League Soccer Stories from February 20, 2026
- San Jose Earthquakes Sign Forward Nonso Adimabua - San Jose Earthquakes
- San Jose Earthquakes Sign Mexican International Jonathan González - San Jose Earthquakes
- San Jose Earthquakes Renew KTVU FOX 2 Partnership to Re-Air Matches, Add Quakes Exclusive Magazine Show - San Jose Earthquakes
- San Diego FC Opens 2026 MLS Season at Home against CF Montréal - San Diego FC
- Minnesota United FC at Austin FC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- MLS Cup Champions Set to Open Regular Season at LAFC - Inter Miami CF
- Whitecaps FC and Connect FM 91.5 Announce Punjabi Radio Broadcast Partnership - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- LA Galaxy Announce Sellout for 2026 Home Opener Presented by Modelo - LA Galaxy
- Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride Announce Partnership with WKMG News 6 - Orlando City SC
- Revolution Open 2026 MLS Regular Season at Nashville SC - New England Revolution
- Houston Dynamo FC Launch 2026 MLS Campaign Hosting Chicago Fire FC at Shell Energy Stadium - Houston Dynamo FC
- A New Journey: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC at St. Louis City SC - Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati Host Atlanta United FC in 2026 MLS Regular Season Opener - FC Cincinnati
- CF Montréal Meets San Diego FC in 2026 Saturday's Season Opener - Club de Foot Montreal
- SKC Kicks off Season in San Jose on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- Nashville SC Acquires $250k in General Allocation Money (GAM) in Trade with LA Galaxy - Nashville SC
- LA Galaxy Acquire 2026 International Roster Slot from Toronto FC - LA Galaxy
- New York City FC Signs 2026 MLS SuperDraft Pick Kevin Pierre to a First Team Contract - New York City FC
- LAFC and Los Angeles Tourism Launch Landmark 3d Billboard in Seoul to Drive Korea Tune-In for 2026 Season Kickoff - Los Angeles FC
- LA Galaxy Acquire 2026 International Roster Slot from Nashville SC - LA Galaxy
- Andrei Chirila Earned his FC Cincinnati Debut Through his Strong Performance in Preseason - FC Cincinnati
- Real Salt Lake Kicks off 2026 Campaign Saturday at Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Real Salt Lake
- Sporting KC Signs Defender Ethan Bartlow as a Free Agent - Sporting Kansas City
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Extends Head Coach Jesper Sørensen Contract - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Columbus Crew Name Darlington Nagbe Individual Development Coach - Columbus Crew SC
- Charlotte FC Elevates Crown Legacy FC Defender Morrison Agyemang to First Team Roster - Charlotte FC
- Prematch at the Park - FAQ - FC Cincinnati
- LA Galaxy Open 2026 Season with 1-1 Draw against Sporting San Miguelito in Concacaf Champions Cup - LA Galaxy
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Jose Earthquakes Stories
- San Jose Earthquakes Sign Forward Nonso Adimabua
- San Jose Earthquakes Sign Mexican International Jonathan González
- San Jose Earthquakes Renew KTVU FOX 2 Partnership to Re-Air Matches, Add Quakes Exclusive Magazine Show
- San Jose Earthquakes Sign MLS SuperDraft Second-Round Pick Jack Jasinski
- San Jose Earthquakes Sign Niko Tsakiris to New Multiyear U22 Initiative Player Contract