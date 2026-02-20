Vancouver Whitecaps FC Extends Head Coach Jesper Sørensen Contract

Published on February 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Friday that head coach Jesper Sørensen has agreed to a contract extension through the 2027-28 season. In his first season at the helm, the Danish tactician guided the club to unprecedented heights, reaching the finals of the Concacaf Champions Cup and MLS Cup while capturing the TELUS Canadian Championship.

"Jesper has done an outstanding job developing our team and establishing a clear, modern playing identity," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director. "His work with our players, both individually and collectively, has been instrumental in our progress. Continuity and alignment are essential to sustained success in MLS, and Jesper embodies both. He is the right person to lead this group forward and continue building a competitive, resilient team that reflects who we are as a club."

Vancouver Whitecaps FC head coach Jesper Sørensen

First Whitecaps FC head coach named a finalist for MLS Coach of the Year

Reached the final of the Concacaf Champions Cup, MLS Cup, and won the TELUS Canadian Championship

The 'Caps historic MLS regular season saw them finish second in the Western Conference and fifth in the Supporters' Shield standings with a 18W-7L-9D record, attaining a club-best MLS regular season total of 63 points

Across all competitions last year, the 'Caps scored a club-record 104 goals, beating the previous record of 91 from 1988, with 24 different goal scorers

Including Wednesday's Concacaf Champions Cup away draw, Sørensen's overall record across all competitions sits at 26W-10L-18D "I am incredibly grateful for the support of our players, technical and support staff, front office, and of course our fans over the course of my first season at the club," said Sørensen. "Last year, we shared many historic firsts and established a new level of expectation and belief. We will continue building, and I am committed to bringing more success to Vancouver and our passionate supporters. I look forward to seeing everyone at BC Place starting this Saturday."

As part of the on-field success, Sørensen has also demonstrated a commitment to player development, awarding nine MLS debuts to players age 22 or younger, including seven from Whitecaps FC 2, while fielding the third-youngest roster by average minutes in MLS. In addition, five players earned their national team debuts under his guidance.

More than 21,000 tickets already sold for home opener Whitecaps FC kick off the MLS regular season versus Real Salt Lake this Saturday, February 21 at 4:30 p.m. PT at BC Place. The 'Caps will then have a quick turnaround, hosting the second leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup Round One series against C.S. Cartaginés next Wednesday, February 25 at 6:30 p.m. PT at BC Place.

For the latest club information, visit whitecapsfc.com.







Major League Soccer Stories from February 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.