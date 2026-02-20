A New Journey: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC at St. Louis City SC

Published on February 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Season five is officially here for Charlotte FC, and the squad is set to kick off not only its 2026 campaign but the entire MLS season with a matinee matchup against St. Louis City SC at Energizer Park, with kickoff at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Let's take a look at Materials of the Match presented by Rubbermaid to see what Charlotte FC needs to begin the season in the win column:

Hit the Ground Running

Charlotte FC enters the season with a luxury that many teams in Major League Soccer don't get to enjoy: A stable squad with little turnover. The Crown returns with 10 of its 11 starters from the Club's last match in 2025 and will bring back roughly 75% of its minutes from its top four finish squad. The Gaffer has touched on it in his preseason chats; a familiar squad that knows how to play off each other has allowed the team to get a quicker, sharper start coming out of the offseason. ¬â¹

Among these returning faces include a star-studded attacking front, including now-permanent Designated Player Pep Biel, who performed at an MVP-caliber level before having his season shortened due to injury. The midfield maestro bagged 10 goals and 12 assists in 2025, one of only 11 players in MLS to reach the double-double mark. Another one of those 11? Teammate Wilfried Zaha, who also makes his return following a stellar 2025 (10G, 10A). That's also not to mention the Club's newest No. 9, Idan Toklomati, who burst on the scene with 11 goals and four assists after taking the starting striker spot with the departure of Patrick Agyemang.

Also working in Charlotte's favor is the shuffling that St. Louis underwent in the offseason, as the club saw multiple key contributors depart and new faces looking to get settled. St. Louis' first-ever Designated Player and all-time leading scorer João Klauss joined the LA Galaxy, the Club welcomed its newest head coach Yoann Damet and stalwart defender Henry Kessler found his way to the Queen City. It takes time for teams to find their footing in this league and Charlotte have a perfect opportunity to strike while St. Louis find theirs.

A perfect storm has brewed for CLTFC, and the squad should look to hit the ground running to kick off the 2026 season.

Fresh Faces

The Crown has been busy in the offseason, strengthening its core and plugging holes of need. One signing hailed by national media is that of Luca de la Torre, a ball-progressing, versatile midfielder who is able to facilitate transition moments and carry the ball up the pitch, which will open up countless opportunities for the attacking front as defenses will need to collapse on de la Torre in the middle.

The backline was also reloaded in the offseason, prioritizing depth pieces who can make an impact on a match and hold their own in the starting XI. Players welcomed to the Queen City include centerback Henry Kessler, an experienced, trophy-winning defender with over 100 MLS appearances and a Supporters' Shield to his name. Additionally, Austrian defender David Schnegg will compete for minutes with left back Harry Toffolo following a year at D.C. United that saw him as a consistent starter. That's not to mention SuperDraft signings Andrew Johnson and Will Cleary, who will provide much-needed depth throughout the season. ¬â¹

An Early Season Test

For the second season in a row, Charlotte FC will begin its season on the road in the Western Conference. The Crown has always needed to battle on the road, but has consistently gotten better results away from The Fortress year-over-year. After setting the tone with a comeback draw over the 2025 Leagues Cup champions, Seattle Sounders FC, this proves to be a perfect opportunity to get The Crown on track for a successful 2026 campaign.

THE PARTY IS BACK

