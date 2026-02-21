MLS Cup Champions Set to Open Regular Season at LAFC
Published on February 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF is set to get the 2026 MLS regular season underway, with the MLS Cup Champions heading to Californiia to take on LAFC in its first match of the campaign. Kick off at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
Fans around the world can tune in to the action live on on Apple TV.
New Signings for the Champions
Inter Miami will kick off its title defense with several new additions to its roster.
Germán Berterame: The Mexican international forward Germán Berterame arrived at the Club as the latest Designated Player.
Dayne St. Clair: The Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair strengthens the squad's goalkeeping unit after earning the 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year award.
Sergio Reguilón: The Spanish left back joins the Club after previously featuring in two of Europe's most prestigious leagues in LaLiga and the English Premier League.
Michael dos Santos: Signed from Brazilian powerhouse SE Palmeiras, Micael arrives to bolster the Club's backline this 2026 season.
Facundo Mura: The Argentine right-back provides further championship winning experience to our squad.
David Ayala: The 23-year-old midfielder arrives at Inter Miami after a productive MLS spell with the Portland Timbers from 2022 to 2025.
Recapping our Historic 2025 MLS Campaign
After placing third in the Eastern Conference standings to secure an Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs berth, Inter Miami performed flawlessly during the postseason to clinch the third and fourth titles in its history: securing the 2025 Eastern Conference Championship, before going all the way and lifting the MLS Cup presented by Audi for the first time.
These trophies are products of standout numbers from our players throughout the 2025 league campaign. Inter Miami totalled 101 goals combined between regular season and postseason action for the most goals in a single season in MLS history, including a postseason record 20 goals, while also playing an MLS-record 58 fixtures across all competitions in 2025.
Additionally, Club captain Leo Messi starred from start to finish. Messi enjoyed a historic 2025 regular season, winning the 2025 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi with 29 goals and 48 total goal contributions (29 goals, 19 assists). The Argentine maestro was subsequently named the 2025 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player to become the first player in league history to win the award in consecutive seasons.
Previously Against LAFC
Saturday's encounter presents the sixth matchup against LAFC in Club history. So far, Inter Miami has recorded two wins and three losses against the California-based side.
Last time the teams faced off was in the second leg of their Quarterfinals series in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup last April. The match saw Inter Miami claim a 3-1 victory at home to advance to Semifinals of the competition.
Scouting LAFC
Although Saturday's match will be their first league match of 2026, LAFC played its first official match of the season on Tuesday. The Los Angeles side defeated Honduran team Real España 1-6 on the road in the first leg of their series in Round One of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.
LAFC enters the season under new management after Marc Dos Santos took over from the outgoing Steve Cherundolo; he was an assistant on Cherundolo's staff. Their squad features a mix of youth and experience and includes World Cup-winning goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, as well as star attacking duo Son Heung-Min and Denis Bouanga.
Major League Soccer Stories from February 20, 2026
- San Jose Earthquakes Sign Forward Nonso Adimabua - San Jose Earthquakes
- San Jose Earthquakes Sign Mexican International Jonathan González - San Jose Earthquakes
- San Jose Earthquakes Renew KTVU FOX 2 Partnership to Re-Air Matches, Add Quakes Exclusive Magazine Show - San Jose Earthquakes
- San Diego FC Opens 2026 MLS Season at Home against CF Montréal - San Diego FC
- Minnesota United FC at Austin FC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- MLS Cup Champions Set to Open Regular Season at LAFC - Inter Miami CF
- Whitecaps FC and Connect FM 91.5 Announce Punjabi Radio Broadcast Partnership - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- LA Galaxy Announce Sellout for 2026 Home Opener Presented by Modelo - LA Galaxy
- Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride Announce Partnership with WKMG News 6 - Orlando City SC
- Revolution Open 2026 MLS Regular Season at Nashville SC - New England Revolution
- Houston Dynamo FC Launch 2026 MLS Campaign Hosting Chicago Fire FC at Shell Energy Stadium - Houston Dynamo FC
- A New Journey: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC at St. Louis City SC - Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati Host Atlanta United FC in 2026 MLS Regular Season Opener - FC Cincinnati
- CF Montréal Meets San Diego FC in 2026 Saturday's Season Opener - Club de Foot Montreal
- SKC Kicks off Season in San Jose on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- Nashville SC Acquires $250k in General Allocation Money (GAM) in Trade with LA Galaxy - Nashville SC
- LA Galaxy Acquire 2026 International Roster Slot from Toronto FC - LA Galaxy
- New York City FC Signs 2026 MLS SuperDraft Pick Kevin Pierre to a First Team Contract - New York City FC
- LAFC and Los Angeles Tourism Launch Landmark 3d Billboard in Seoul to Drive Korea Tune-In for 2026 Season Kickoff - Los Angeles FC
- LA Galaxy Acquire 2026 International Roster Slot from Nashville SC - LA Galaxy
- Andrei Chirila Earned his FC Cincinnati Debut Through his Strong Performance in Preseason - FC Cincinnati
- Real Salt Lake Kicks off 2026 Campaign Saturday at Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Real Salt Lake
- Sporting KC Signs Defender Ethan Bartlow as a Free Agent - Sporting Kansas City
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Extends Head Coach Jesper Sørensen Contract - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Columbus Crew Name Darlington Nagbe Individual Development Coach - Columbus Crew SC
- Charlotte FC Elevates Crown Legacy FC Defender Morrison Agyemang to First Team Roster - Charlotte FC
- Prematch at the Park - FAQ - FC Cincinnati
- LA Galaxy Open 2026 Season with 1-1 Draw against Sporting San Miguelito in Concacaf Champions Cup - LA Galaxy
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- MLS Cup Champions Set to Open Regular Season at LAFC
- Inter Miami CF Acquires International Roster Slot from New England Revolution
- The Team Bringing the Dream to Life: "Built by the People of Miami for the People of Miami"
- Inter Miami CF Renews Longstanding Multilayered Partnership with Baptist Health
- Single-Match Tickets for Additional 2026 MLS Home Games on Sale Now