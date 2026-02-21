MLS Cup Champions Set to Open Regular Season at LAFC

Published on February 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF is set to get the 2026 MLS regular season underway, with the MLS Cup Champions heading to Californiia to take on LAFC in its first match of the campaign. Kick off at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Fans around the world can tune in to the action live on on Apple TV.

New Signings for the Champions

Inter Miami will kick off its title defense with several new additions to its roster.

Germán Berterame: The Mexican international forward Germán Berterame arrived at the Club as the latest Designated Player.

Dayne St. Clair: The Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair strengthens the squad's goalkeeping unit after earning the 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year award.

Sergio Reguilón: The Spanish left back joins the Club after previously featuring in two of Europe's most prestigious leagues in LaLiga and the English Premier League.

Michael dos Santos: Signed from Brazilian powerhouse SE Palmeiras, Micael arrives to bolster the Club's backline this 2026 season.

Facundo Mura: The Argentine right-back provides further championship winning experience to our squad.

David Ayala: The 23-year-old midfielder arrives at Inter Miami after a productive MLS spell with the Portland Timbers from 2022 to 2025.

Recapping our Historic 2025 MLS Campaign

After placing third in the Eastern Conference standings to secure an Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs berth, Inter Miami performed flawlessly during the postseason to clinch the third and fourth titles in its history: securing the 2025 Eastern Conference Championship, before going all the way and lifting the MLS Cup presented by Audi for the first time.

These trophies are products of standout numbers from our players throughout the 2025 league campaign. Inter Miami totalled 101 goals combined between regular season and postseason action for the most goals in a single season in MLS history, including a postseason record 20 goals, while also playing an MLS-record 58 fixtures across all competitions in 2025.

Additionally, Club captain Leo Messi starred from start to finish. Messi enjoyed a historic 2025 regular season, winning the 2025 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi with 29 goals and 48 total goal contributions (29 goals, 19 assists). The Argentine maestro was subsequently named the 2025 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player to become the first player in league history to win the award in consecutive seasons.

Previously Against LAFC

Saturday's encounter presents the sixth matchup against LAFC in Club history. So far, Inter Miami has recorded two wins and three losses against the California-based side.

Last time the teams faced off was in the second leg of their Quarterfinals series in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup last April. The match saw Inter Miami claim a 3-1 victory at home to advance to Semifinals of the competition.

Scouting LAFC

Although Saturday's match will be their first league match of 2026, LAFC played its first official match of the season on Tuesday. The Los Angeles side defeated Honduran team Real España 1-6 on the road in the first leg of their series in Round One of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

LAFC enters the season under new management after Marc Dos Santos took over from the outgoing Steve Cherundolo; he was an assistant on Cherundolo's staff. Their squad features a mix of youth and experience and includes World Cup-winning goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, as well as star attacking duo Son Heung-Min and Denis Bouanga.







