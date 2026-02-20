Whitecaps FC and Connect FM 91.5 Announce Punjabi Radio Broadcast Partnership

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Connect FM 91.5 announced on Friday that the station will become the club's Official Local Punjabi Radio Broadcast Partner for the 2026 season - a first of it's kind in Major League Soccer (MLS). As part of the partnership, Connect FM will broadcast all 17 MLS regular season home matches live in Punjabi.

Fans can tune in to Connect FM on 91.5 FM and 91.5 HD2 or stream the broadcast live via the Connect FM website, mobile app, or anywhere else the station is available.

"Soccer is a universal sport, and we have always taken great pride in representing the diversity of our community," said Aditi Bhatt, Whitecaps FC chief commercial officer. "We are incredibly excited to partner with Connect FM, and thank them for their collaboration and dedication to the community. Together, we are excited to break down language barriers to bring fans of the global game into our Whitecaps FC family, allowing them to enjoy matches in their native language."

Match coverage will kick off this coming Saturday, February 21 when the defending Western Conference champion 'Caps open the MLS season against Real Salt Lake at BC Place. Broadcasts will include pre and post-game coverage, starting at 4 p.m. PT on Saturday.

"Connect Media Network is proud to announce its partnership with Vancouver Whitecaps FC as the club's Official Punjabi Radio Broadcast Partner, expanding matchday access for Punjabi-speaking fans across the Metro Vancouver region," added Tejinder Singh, director of strategy and operations for Connect Media Network. "Connect FM will become the first-ever Punjabi radio presenter for Whitecaps FC games in MLS, marking a historic milestone in Canadian soccer broadcasting. Connect thanks Vancouver Whitecaps FC for their confidence in this collaboration and looks forward to a strong, long-term relationship that benefits fans across Metro Vancouver."

Opening the season, the Connect FM broadcast team will feature experienced Connect FM news director Pervez Sandhu, as well as local sports broadcasters Jagraj Lalli and Shubham Arora, both of whom have spent time with Hockey Night in Canada Punjabi.

