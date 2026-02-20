Whitecaps FC and Connect FM 91.5 Announce Punjabi Radio Broadcast Partnership
Published on February 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release
VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Connect FM 91.5 announced on Friday that the station will become the club's Official Local Punjabi Radio Broadcast Partner for the 2026 season - a first of it's kind in Major League Soccer (MLS). As part of the partnership, Connect FM will broadcast all 17 MLS regular season home matches live in Punjabi.
Fans can tune in to Connect FM on 91.5 FM and 91.5 HD2 or stream the broadcast live via the Connect FM website, mobile app, or anywhere else the station is available.
"Soccer is a universal sport, and we have always taken great pride in representing the diversity of our community," said Aditi Bhatt, Whitecaps FC chief commercial officer. "We are incredibly excited to partner with Connect FM, and thank them for their collaboration and dedication to the community. Together, we are excited to break down language barriers to bring fans of the global game into our Whitecaps FC family, allowing them to enjoy matches in their native language."
Match coverage will kick off this coming Saturday, February 21 when the defending Western Conference champion 'Caps open the MLS season against Real Salt Lake at BC Place. Broadcasts will include pre and post-game coverage, starting at 4 p.m. PT on Saturday.
"Connect Media Network is proud to announce its partnership with Vancouver Whitecaps FC as the club's Official Punjabi Radio Broadcast Partner, expanding matchday access for Punjabi-speaking fans across the Metro Vancouver region," added Tejinder Singh, director of strategy and operations for Connect Media Network. "Connect FM will become the first-ever Punjabi radio presenter for Whitecaps FC games in MLS, marking a historic milestone in Canadian soccer broadcasting. Connect thanks Vancouver Whitecaps FC for their confidence in this collaboration and looks forward to a strong, long-term relationship that benefits fans across Metro Vancouver."
Opening the season, the Connect FM broadcast team will feature experienced Connect FM news director Pervez Sandhu, as well as local sports broadcasters Jagraj Lalli and Shubham Arora, both of whom have spent time with Hockey Night in Canada Punjabi.
For more information, visit whitecapsfc.com.
Major League Soccer Stories from February 20, 2026
- San Jose Earthquakes Sign Forward Nonso Adimabua - San Jose Earthquakes
- San Jose Earthquakes Sign Mexican International Jonathan González - San Jose Earthquakes
- San Jose Earthquakes Renew KTVU FOX 2 Partnership to Re-Air Matches, Add Quakes Exclusive Magazine Show - San Jose Earthquakes
- San Diego FC Opens 2026 MLS Season at Home against CF Montréal - San Diego FC
- Minnesota United FC at Austin FC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- MLS Cup Champions Set to Open Regular Season at LAFC - Inter Miami CF
- Whitecaps FC and Connect FM 91.5 Announce Punjabi Radio Broadcast Partnership - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- LA Galaxy Announce Sellout for 2026 Home Opener Presented by Modelo - LA Galaxy
- Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride Announce Partnership with WKMG News 6 - Orlando City SC
- Revolution Open 2026 MLS Regular Season at Nashville SC - New England Revolution
- Houston Dynamo FC Launch 2026 MLS Campaign Hosting Chicago Fire FC at Shell Energy Stadium - Houston Dynamo FC
- A New Journey: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC at St. Louis City SC - Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati Host Atlanta United FC in 2026 MLS Regular Season Opener - FC Cincinnati
- CF Montréal Meets San Diego FC in 2026 Saturday's Season Opener - Club de Foot Montreal
- SKC Kicks off Season in San Jose on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- Nashville SC Acquires $250k in General Allocation Money (GAM) in Trade with LA Galaxy - Nashville SC
- LA Galaxy Acquire 2026 International Roster Slot from Toronto FC - LA Galaxy
- New York City FC Signs 2026 MLS SuperDraft Pick Kevin Pierre to a First Team Contract - New York City FC
- LAFC and Los Angeles Tourism Launch Landmark 3d Billboard in Seoul to Drive Korea Tune-In for 2026 Season Kickoff - Los Angeles FC
- LA Galaxy Acquire 2026 International Roster Slot from Nashville SC - LA Galaxy
- Andrei Chirila Earned his FC Cincinnati Debut Through his Strong Performance in Preseason - FC Cincinnati
- Real Salt Lake Kicks off 2026 Campaign Saturday at Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Real Salt Lake
- Sporting KC Signs Defender Ethan Bartlow as a Free Agent - Sporting Kansas City
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Extends Head Coach Jesper Sørensen Contract - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Columbus Crew Name Darlington Nagbe Individual Development Coach - Columbus Crew SC
- Charlotte FC Elevates Crown Legacy FC Defender Morrison Agyemang to First Team Roster - Charlotte FC
- Prematch at the Park - FAQ - FC Cincinnati
- LA Galaxy Open 2026 Season with 1-1 Draw against Sporting San Miguelito in Concacaf Champions Cup - LA Galaxy
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vancouver Whitecaps FC Stories
- Whitecaps FC and Connect FM 91.5 Announce Punjabi Radio Broadcast Partnership
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Extends Head Coach Jesper Sørensen Contract
- C.S. Cartaginés, Vancouver Whitecaps FC Begin Concacaf Champions Cup with Scoreless Draw
- More Than 21,000 Tickets Already Sold for Whitecaps FC Home Opener
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Launch New Coastal Jersey