Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride Announce Partnership with WKMG News 6
Published on February 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Orlando City SC News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride today announced a new, year-long partnership with WKMG News 6, Orlando's CBS affiliate with Graham Media Group, making News 6 the official local news partner for the 2026 season. The collaboration significantly expands coverage of the two teams, offering fans more ways than ever to stay connected.
"We're thrilled to expand our relationship with News 6 and bring even more access, storytelling and coverage to our supporters across Central Florida," said Pedro Araujo, Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride Chief Marketing Officer. "This partnership strengthens our connection with the community and elevates the visibility of our teams during what promises to be an exciting 2026 season."
"This partnership makes so much sense for the Orlando City SC, Orlando Pride and News 6 teams," said News 6 Vice President and General Manager Autumn Jones. "We're the only local news team with professionally trained Community Correspondents who provide better reporting to our viewers because they live in the same places they cover. So it follows that we would also want to be closely embedded with the hometown sports franchise that can claim one of the most passionate local fan bases nationwide in MLS - and a recent NWSL Championship."
At the heart of the partnership is Orlando Soccer Insider, a weekly 30-minute program dedicated exclusively to Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride. The show will air every Saturday at 11 a.m. ET on News 6, offering fans more access than ever before. Hosted by Apple TV's Evan Weston and former Orlando City SC goalkeeper Miguel Gallardo, Orlando Soccer Insider is filmed from the Club's media studios at the Orlando Health Training Grounds at Osceola Heritage Park and Sylvan Lake Park, bringing fans behind the scenes with exclusive features, interviews and in-depth storytelling of Orlando City, Orlando Pride, Orlando City B and the Orlando City Academy.
As part of the expanded collaboration, select Orlando City matches will re-air on News 6, giving fans additional opportunities to catch the action. News 6 will also incorporate Club content into its live programming, including in-game weather updates and post-match "drive-home" segments following select fixtures.
Additionally, fans can look forward to From the Training Ground, a new weekly digital series streamed across News 6 digital channels. The segment will deliver timely updates, key storylines and insights from both Orlando City and Orlando Pride as the season progresses.
Fans are encouraged to follow News 6 across ClickOrlando.com, streaming platforms and traditional broadcast channels to ensure they don't miss any exclusive content throughout the season.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
