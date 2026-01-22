Inter&Co Stadium Announces Upgrades Ahead of 2026 MLS & NWSL Seasons

Published on January 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Orlando City SC News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Inter&Co Stadium today announced a series of significant enhancements designed to elevate the gameday experience for fans ahead of the 2026 MLS and NWSL seasons. The upgrades include a renovated club space, new all-inclusive seating options and improvements to fan comfort throughout the venue.

"Inter&Co Stadium continues to evolve as part of our commitment to providing a world-class matchday experience," said Jarrod Dillon, Orlando City SC, Orlando Pride and Inter&Co Stadium President of Business Operations. "With a larger, refreshed West Club, new all-inclusive experiences and enhancements throughout the concourse, we're elevating the matchday experience for all fans at the stadium."

The West Club, one of Inter&Co Stadium's signature premium spaces, is receiving a comprehensive revamp that will upgrade its interior finishes, double its current table seating capacity and introduce an elevated culinary and hospitality experience. Located at midfield on the west side of the venue and aligned with the team benches, the West Club provides some of the most desirable sightlines in the stadium and remains accessible to both lower- and upper-level West Sideline seat holders. The refreshed food and beverage program will center on new live-action cooking stations offering chef-driven entrées each match, complemented by an all-inclusive selection that will include a weekly item from our local Orlando Made restaurants. The West Club also features air-conditioned indoor lounge areas, dedicated restrooms and private elevators and stair access for smooth travel between the club and seating areas. To learn more about West Club and view renderings of the updated space, visit OrlandoCitySC.com/Tickets/WestClub. West Club season tickets for City matches are available here, and for Pride matches, here.

Inter&Co Stadium is also introducing Sideline Social, a new 245-seat all-inclusive experience featuring breathable swivel seats with dedicated armrests and personal drink rails. The space includes a grab-and-go market offering a tailgate-style menu, along with beer, wine and seltzer as part of the membership. Sideline Social will debut for Orlando City SC matches and is available through season memberships, which also include fan-favorite benefits like an Apple TV subscription, merchandise discounts, a ticket exchange program, exclusive events with Orlando City players and other perks. Memberships begin at $2,350 per seat, or less than $300 per month on an interest-free payment plan, for the all-inclusive experience. To learn more about Sideline Social visit OrlandoCitySC.com/Tickets/SidelineSocial or fill out an inquiry form to book a tour of the new space.

The stadium's premium offerings will also expand with the addition of two new open-air Concourse Boxes located on the east side of Inter&Co Stadium. Each Concourse Box features seating for eight or ten guests and includes membership access to all regular-season Orlando City and Orlando Pride home matches. Amenities include two parking passes per box, complimentary non-alcoholic beverages and a rotating "snack of the match" provided at every game. Concourse Box members will have access to an attendant for ordering additional food and beverages, as well as in-box comforts such as a personal fan, two televisions and a mini-fridge stocked with complimentary non-alcoholic drinks. To learn more, submit a Concourse Box inquiry form.

To further enhance comfort on warm-weather match days, 20 large industrial-grade fans will be installed around the concourse to improve air circulation in high-traffic areas and create a more enjoyable environment for guests.

Orlando City will open its 2026 campaign on Saturday, Feb. 21, against Red Bull New York at Inter&Co Stadium. The home opener, presented by Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute, kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Apple TV. Tickets are available at OrlandoCitySC.com/Tickets.

The Pride will open their 2026 season on Sunday, March 15, hosting Seattle Reign FC at Inter&Co Stadium for a 4 p.m. ET kickoff, presented by Orlando Health. Tickets are available at Orlando-Pride.com/Tickets.







