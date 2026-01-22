Major League Soccer Announces Updated 2026 Transfer Window Dates

NEW YORK - Major League Soccer today announced updated Primary and Secondary Transfer Window dates for the 2026 season, along with several amendments to the Roster Rules and Regulations.

The Primary Window will open on January 26 and close on March 26, while the Secondary Window will open on July 13 and close on September 2.

With the Secondary Window extending into the month of September for the first time in two decades (excluding the COVID-adjusted 2020 season), the conclusion of the MLS window will align with top leagues from around the world, giving MLS teams a greater opportunity to acquire high-quality international talent in their run to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

In addition, FIFA approved a request to allow MLS' three Canadian clubs - CF Montréal, Toronto FC, and Vancouver Whitecaps FC - to adhere to the registration periods established by U.S. Soccer rather than Canada Soccer.

Notable players who entered MLS during the 2025 Secondary Transfer Window included Son Heung-Min (LAFC), Rodrigo De Paul (Inter Miami CF), and Thomas Müller (Vancouver Whitecaps FC), among other international stars. During this window, MLS clubs signed 10 Designated Players from outside of the league and 12 players were signed via the U22 initiative.

MLS also publicized the dates for Roster Compliance (Friday, February 20 at 8 p.m. ET) and Roster Freeze (Friday, October 9) during the 2026 regular season.

Per FIFA regulations, MLS clubs may request the International Transfer Certificate (ITC) of a player under contract in another country only during one of the two annual registration periods fixed by the relevant association. The first registration period must be a minimum of eight weeks but not exceed 12 weeks. The second registration period shall occur in the middle of the season and must be a minimum of four weeks but not exceed eight weeks. The cumulative total of both registration periods may not exceed 16 weeks.

MLS also announced amendments to the 2026 Roster Rules and Regulations that are now in effect for clubs:

Elimination of limitations on the number of Cash for Player Trades a club can make each season.

Elimination of age restrictions and limitations on the number of Intraleague Loans a club can make each season.

Removed the deadline for a player to be considered a domestic player for a season instead of an international player.

Clubs may agree that an International Roster Slot traded within or prior to the Primary Transfer Window will return to the original club on a specific date within the Secondary Transfer Window. These agreements must be definitive.

Designated Players acquired via Cash for Player Trades in the Secondary Transfer Window may be added at the mid-season Designated Player Salary Budget Charge.

Players who have appeared on a gameday roster are eligible to be placed in Supplemental Slot 31 as long as they meet the other Slot 31 requirements.

