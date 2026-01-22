Colorado Rapids Sign Goalkeeper Nico Hansen to New Contract

Published on January 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today the club has signed goalkeeper Nico Hansen to a new contract that will run through December 2028 with club options through December 2029 and December 2030.

"We're very pleased to secure Nico on a new long-term contract," said Rapids Sporting Director Fran Taylor. "He showed real reliability when opportunities came his way last season, and just as importantly, he's impressed us with his mentality, work ethic, and approach within the group. We have the utmost confidence in him, and we're looking forward to having him within our group for years to come."

Hansen, 24, originally signed with Colorado ahead of the 2025 season on an MLS NEXT Pro contract with Rapids 2. The goalkeeper quickly made his way up to the first team, earning multiple short-term call ups before eventually signing a first team contract on April 11, 2025. Shortly after, he made his MLS debut with the club on April 20 against Seattle. Hansen proceeded to start nine straight games for the Rapids, from May to July, filling in for an injured Zack Steffen. In total, Hansen made ten appearances for the Rapids first team during the 2025 season and posted three clean sheets with 38 total saves.

"I'm delighted that we've agreed to a new contract with Nico," said Rapids Head Coach Matt Wells. "Even in this short time of working together, it's clear that he has a top mentality and an ambition to improve - both very important aspects to me. Already he's shown a great willingness to embrace the concepts around how we want to play as a team this season. The impact he had last season when called upon speaks for itself. We are very excited to keep building with him as part of our goalkeeping group led by Chris Sharpe."

The goalkeeper also appeared for Rapids 2 in MLS NEXT Pro last season, starting in three matches and posting one clean sheet. Prior to his time in the Rapids organization, Hansen featured for Houston Dynamo 2 in 2024. While there, he made 10 appearances with two clean sheets and 37 saves.

Hansen developed in the Weston FC Academy in Florida before moving to Europe at 16 to join Everton FC's youth system. There, he featured for the club's U-18s and later signed his first professional contract on July 4, 2019, earning a place with the U-23s in Premier League 2. After leaving Everton, the Southwest Ranches native spent a season with Swansea City's U-21s before joining Atherton Collieries A.F.C. in 2022, where he made 52 appearances and recorded 12 clean sheets over two seasons.

Hansen has played at the international level with the Denmark U-19 National Team. He has made three appearances for the Danish side with his last call-up coming in 2019. Prior to spending time with Denmark, Hansen also received call-ups with the U.S. Youth National Team at the U-16 and U-17 levels.

TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids sign goalkeeper Nico Hansen to a new contract that will run through December 2028 with club options through December 2029 and December 2030.

NICO HANSEN

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6-2

Weight: 170

Date of birth: July 10, 2001

Birthplace: Southwest Ranches, FL

Acquisition date: January 8, 2025







