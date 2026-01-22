Recipients Announced for Home Field Heroes Program

Published on January 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - The Whitecaps FC Foundation and TELUS announced on Thursday the recipients for the Home Field Heroes grants. More than $67,000 was distributed to five charity organizations.

"We are thrilled to be able to support these deserving recipients," said Jennifer Scott, Chair for the Whitecaps FC Foundation. "Our selection committee included representatives from the Whitecaps FC Foundation, club staff, alumni, Vancouver Rise FC, and BC Soccer Association. We are also grateful to TELUS for their incredible contributions, which will go a long way in helping each of these organizations provide the right equipment to enhance the soccer experiences of their participants."

The Home Field Heroes program was launched in September to offer grants of up to $15,000 to eligible community soccer organizations across British Columbia, helping to improve local soccer pitches, upgrade equipment, and enhance infrastructure at the grassroots level. To fund the program, TELUS donated a total of $50,000 based on goals scored by Whitecaps FC during the end of the season.

"At TELUS, we give where we live, and we're honoured to support grassroots organizations working to remove barriers so more youth across British Columbia can play the game they love," said Patrick Barron, Vice President, Corporate Citizenship & Sustainability, TELUS. "Access to sports offers our youth incredible opportunities to connect, grow and thrive, and these organizations are making a meaningful difference in our communities."

The program received a wide range of applications from across British Columbia. Recipients include:

BC Newcomers Association

"Soccer is at the heart of BC Newcomers' ethos because it is a universal language that helps children and youth connect across cultures and feel at home in their new community. This grant will have a profound impact by reducing barriers to participation and making our programming more accessible for newcomers who may not otherwise have the resources to join. With improved infrastructure and new equipment, we can expand opportunities for more children and youth to play and grow through sport. Most importantly, it means more young people can enjoy their favourite game with confidence and carefree joy, surrounded by community support."

- Wajeeha Anwar, Executive Director

Canada SCORES Vancouver

"This grant will have a significant impact on Canada SCORES programs by allowing us to replace and update equipment that is more than a decade old. Access to safe, high-quality soccer and classroom equipment ensures our programs remain engaging, inclusive, and age-appropriate for all participants. Updated equipment helps remove barriers to participation and allows every child to fully take part, regardless of their prior experience or access to resources. This investment directly supports positive, meaningful programming for the Poet-Athletes and communities we serve."

- Charlotte Ring, National Manager of Development & Marketing

Kamloops United FC

"KUFC are incredibly grateful to the Whitecaps FC Foundation, TELUS, and the Home Field Heroes grant for their support of our new futsal program at Kamloops United. This grant allows us to expand the program and provide more players in our community with access to fun, high-quality training, especially during the winter months. Futsal plays an important role in player development, and this support helps us create more engaging opportunities for players of all ages and abilities here in Kamloops. Partnerships like this make a real difference at the grassroots level and help strengthen the player pathway across British Columbia."

- Lyle Dos Santos, General Manager

North Shore Girls Soccer Club

"Because of the Home Field Heroes program, we will be able to protect our revitalized turf with durable, mobile goals that offer a safer, more professional environment. This grant means more than equipment, it means every practice and game creates opportunities where confidence grows, skills deepen, and community thrives year-round. Thank you, TELUS and the Whitecaps FC Foundation, for choosing North Shore Girls Soccer Club and standing with us as we grow the game for girls and women."

- Jana Madill, Executive Director

South Delta United Soccer Club

"SDUSC is deeply grateful to be awarded the Home Field Heroes grant, which will help us create a more welcoming, vibrant environment where young athletes can learn, grow, and feel a true sense of belonging. With the much needed improved field equipment, our players will train and compete in a safer, more inspiring space that reflects how much our community values them. Expanded outreach will allow us to connect with more families and bring neighbours together around the shared joy of youth sports. This support strengthens not just our club, but the bonds that unite our community through soccer."

- Rick Ocean, President

Funds for Kamloops United FC, NorthShore Girls Soccer Club and South Delta United Soccer Club were directed through the BC Amateur Sport Fund (RCAA #88938 6868 RR0001).







Major League Soccer Stories from January 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.