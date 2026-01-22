Sounders FC Announces Updated European Schedule and Roster for 2026 Preseason

Published on January 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC today announced its updated 2026 preseason schedule, with three friendlies against international opponents taking place during camp in Quinta do Lago, Portugal and Marbella, Spain before hosting USL Championship side Louisville City FC on February 15 at the Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse. The Rave Green are training in Europe from January 18 - February 6 before returning to Seattle to finish preparations for the 2026 campaign, which begins on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field on Sunday, February 22 against the Colorado Rapids (6:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1).

Sounders FC's first preseason friendly in Portugal is scheduled for Friday, January 23 against Danish side IF Brøndby (5:00 a.m. PT) at Estádio Algarve. The club then has two matches on Thursday, February 5 against Swedish side Hammarby IF (4:00 a.m. PT) and Ukrainian club Metalist FC 1925 (7:00 a.m. PT) at the Marbella Football Center. Upon returning to Seattle, the Rave Green host USL Championship side Louisville City FC on Sunday, February 15 (time TBA) at the Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse.

Additionally, the club has announced its 2026 preseason roster, consisting of 34 total players, including First Team and Tacoma Defiance members, as well as Sounders FC Academy players and an unsigned SuperDraft pick.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC 2026 PRESEASON ROSTER

2025 PRESEASON MATCH SCHEDULE

January 23: Sounders FC vs. IF Brøndby (5:00 a.m. PT) - Estádio Algarve

February 5: Sounders FC vs. Hammarby IF (4:00 a.m. PT) - Marbella Football Center

February 5: Sounders FC vs. Metalist FC 1925 (7:00 a.m. PT) - Marbella Football Center

February 15: Sounders FC vs. Louisville City FC (time TBA) - Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse

