Philadelphia Union Loan Defender Neil Pierre to Lyngby Boldklub

Published on January 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today that the club has loaned Homegrown defender Neil Pierre to Danish first-division side Lyngby Boldklub through June 2026.

A graduate of YSC Academy, Pierre signed a Homegrown contract with the Philadelphia Union on February 4, 2025. In three seasons with Union II, he made 56 appearances and scored six goals across all competitions, helping the team reach the MLS NEXT Pro Cup in 2024.

The loan is part of Philadelphia Union's strategic partnership with Lyngby Boldklub, aimed at enhancing player development and fostering international collaboration. Through this partnership, Lyngby serves as an additional platform for competitive experience while strengthening the Union's global network for player and staff development.

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union loan Neil Pierre to Lyngby Boldklub through June 2026.







Major League Soccer Stories from January 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.