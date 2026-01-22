Inter Miami CF Signs Goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo on a Permanent Transfer
Published on January 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
MIAMI - Inter Miami CF announced today it has signed goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo on a permanent transfer from Argentinian Liga Profesional de Fútbol side Club Atlético Lanús. Ríos Novo signs a contract that will run through the 2028-29 season, with an option for an extension until 2029-30.
Ríos Novo, 23, remains at Inter Miami on a permanent basis after an initial loan last year which saw him be a crucial member in the historic MLS Cup-clinching campaign in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. He appeared in each of the team's postseason fixtures, posting two valuable clean sheets in the process. In all, Ríos Novo made 19 appearances across all competitions in 2025, registering a total five clean sheets.
The native of Los Angeles with Argentine roots initially joined the Club last year after spending the last two seasons with Phoenix Rising of the USL Championship on loan from Lanús. Ríos Novo began his career in the youth ranks of Lanús. At 18, he was loaned to Atlanta United 2 and eventually debuted with the first team, logging over 1,500 minutes across 18 appearances between 2021 and 2022, including two clean sheets with the Atlanta side. After his stint in MLS, Ríos Novo moved to Phoenix Rising, where he spent two seasons finding consistency and game rhythm, recording 87 appearances and helping the team win the 2023 USL Championship.
At the international level, the goalkeeper has represented Argentina in various youth categories. Notably, Ríos Novo was part of the squad selected by Inter Miami head coach, Javier Mascherano, for the 2024 CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic Tournament. Additionally, the goalkeeper won the 2019 South American U-17 Championship.
Fans can secure their tickets for the historic 2026 season and opening MLS match at their new home by securing Season Tickets at https://www.intermiamicf.com/tickets/mfp.
TRANSACTION: Inter Miami CF signs goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo on a permanent transfer from Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol side Club Atlético Lanús with a contract through the 2028-29 season, with an option for an extension until 2029-30.
Major League Soccer Stories from January 22, 2026
- Whitecaps FC Single Match Tickets on Sale Now for the First Half of the 2026 Season - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Philadelphia Union Loan Defender Neil Pierre to Lyngby Boldklub - Philadelphia Union
- Recipients Announced for Home Field Heroes Program - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Obed Vargas Set for National Team Duty Ahead of January Friendlies - Seattle Sounders FC
- FC Cincinnati Loan 2024 MLS SuperDraft Selection Brian Schaefer to Tampa Bay Rowdies - FC Cincinnati
- San Diego FC Re-Sign Defender Luca Bombino to a Contract Extension - San Diego FC
- Colorado Rapids Sign Goalkeeper Nico Hansen to New Contract - Colorado Rapids
- FC Dallas Loans Midfielder Enes Sali to Al-Riyadh SC - FC Dallas
- Inter Miami CF Signs Goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo on a Permanent Transfer - Inter Miami CF
- New York City FC Announce Visit Tampa Bay as an Official Tourism Partner - New York City FC
- Major League Soccer Announces Updated 2026 Transfer Window Dates - MLS
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Inter Miami CF Signs Goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo on a Permanent Transfer
- Inter Miami CF Signs Academy Graduate Daniel Pinter as Homegrown Player
- Inter Miami CF Announces A1R Water as Club's Official Water
- Inter Miami CF Acquires Attacker Tadeo Allende on a Permanent Transfer from RC Celta de Vigo
- Inter Miami CF Welcomes ERGO NEXT Insurance as Main Partner, Training Apparel Partner and Official Insurance Partner