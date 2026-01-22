Inter Miami CF Signs Goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo on a Permanent Transfer

Published on January 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







MIAMI - Inter Miami CF announced today it has signed goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo on a permanent transfer from Argentinian Liga Profesional de Fútbol side Club Atlético Lanús. Ríos Novo signs a contract that will run through the 2028-29 season, with an option for an extension until 2029-30.

Ríos Novo, 23, remains at Inter Miami on a permanent basis after an initial loan last year which saw him be a crucial member in the historic MLS Cup-clinching campaign in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. He appeared in each of the team's postseason fixtures, posting two valuable clean sheets in the process. In all, Ríos Novo made 19 appearances across all competitions in 2025, registering a total five clean sheets.

The native of Los Angeles with Argentine roots initially joined the Club last year after spending the last two seasons with Phoenix Rising of the USL Championship on loan from Lanús. Ríos Novo began his career in the youth ranks of Lanús. At 18, he was loaned to Atlanta United 2 and eventually debuted with the first team, logging over 1,500 minutes across 18 appearances between 2021 and 2022, including two clean sheets with the Atlanta side. After his stint in MLS, Ríos Novo moved to Phoenix Rising, where he spent two seasons finding consistency and game rhythm, recording 87 appearances and helping the team win the 2023 USL Championship.

At the international level, the goalkeeper has represented Argentina in various youth categories. Notably, Ríos Novo was part of the squad selected by Inter Miami head coach, Javier Mascherano, for the 2024 CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic Tournament. Additionally, the goalkeeper won the 2019 South American U-17 Championship.

Fans can secure their tickets for the historic 2026 season and opening MLS match at their new home by securing Season Tickets at https://www.intermiamicf.com/tickets/mfp.

TRANSACTION: Inter Miami CF signs goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo on a permanent transfer from Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol side Club Atlético Lanús with a contract through the 2028-29 season, with an option for an extension until 2029-30.







Major League Soccer Stories from January 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.