Everything You Need to Know About the Concacaf Champions Cup

Published on January 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







After finishing first place in the Western Conference of the 2025 MLS season, San Diego FC secured their spot in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup. Here's everything you need to know about the 61st edition of the tournament.

What is the Concacaf Champions Cup?

The Concacaf Champions Cup (formerly Concacaf Champions League) is an international tournament for North America, Central America, and the Caribbean, organized by Concacaf (the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football). The tournament features 27 Clubs, including some of the region's top teams.

Of the 27 Clubs participating, only one will be crowned the Confederation's Club Champion. The winner of the tournament will also determine one of four regional representatives that will qualify for the FIFA Club World Cup in 2029 and also qualify for the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

How the Tournament Works?

This tournament consists of direct elimination knockouts played over five rounds, culminating in a final. The first four stages (Round One, Round of 16, Quarterfinals, and Semifinals) each consist of home and away play, while the Final consists of only one match.

22 Clubs are participating in Round One, including San Diego FC. There will be 11 matchups, in a home and away format. The aggregate score winner from each matchup will advance to the Round of 16, joining the five Clubs that were pre-seeded into the Round of 16.

The Chrome and Azul will be competing against Liga MX's seven-time champions Pumas UNAM. Round One kicks off at Snapdragon Stadium on Tuesday, February 3 at 8 PM PST. SDFC will travel to Mexico City, Mexico to face Pumas UNAM on Tuesday, February 10 at 5 PM PST. SDFC fans will be able to tune in from home on Concacaf GO, FS2 (Fox Sports), TUDN, or Univision.

Who is Participating?

SDFC will be joining top teams from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean. The tournament includes Mexico's top teams, Club América, CF Monterrey, and the 2025 Champions Cup title holders Cruz Azul; the 2025 MLS Cup Champions, Inter Miami; the 2025 MLS Supporters' Shield winner, Philadelphia Union; Costa Rican standouts LD Alajuelense and CS Cartaginés, and Honduran giants Club Olimpia Deportivo, among others.

To see the full list of Club's participating, visit here.

When will each Round be played?

Round One Week 1: February 3-5

Round One Week 2: February 10-12

Round of 16 First Legs: March 10-12

Round of 16 Second Legs: March 17-19

Quarterfinals First Legs: April 7-9

Quarterfinals Second Legs: April 14-16

Semifinals First Legs: April 28-30

Semifinals Second Legs: May 5-7

Final: Saturday, May 30

The Club is preparing to take on Pumas UNAM at Snapdragon Stadium ahead of the 2026 MLS regular season on Tuesday, February 3. If SDFC advances to the Round of 16, the Club would face Liga MX's 12-time Champions Toluca FC in March.

What does this mean for SDFC?

If SDFC wins the tournament, the Club would be one of four regional representatives that would qualify for the FIFA Club World Cup in 2029 and also qualify for the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. In addition to qualifying, SDFC would also receive 10 million dollars. Winning the tournament would be a monumental moment for the city of San Diego.

How do I get tickets?

Don't miss the moment everyone will be talking about. Lock in your tickets now and be there for SDFC's electrifying first-ever match in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup as Round One begins on Tuesday, February 3 against Pumas UNAM.

SDFC Season Ticket Members receive Round One in their Season Ticket Membership as part of their 21 matches. Should SDFC advance to the next stages of the tournament, Members are enrolled in a "Pay-As-We-Play" program and will automatically receive tickets to any future home matches SDFC should host in this tournament, similar to the 2025 Playoffs. More information will be sent early February regarding opt-out, further tournament information, etc.

Can't make the match? Fans can Tune in on Concacaf GO, FS2 (Fox Sports), TUDN, or Univision.







Major League Soccer Stories from January 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.