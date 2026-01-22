Earthquakes' Kaedren Spivey Called to U.S. U-17 Men's National Team for 2026 Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that midfielder Kaedren Spivey has been called by U.S. Soccer to represent the Under-17 Men's National Team at the 2026 Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers set for Feb. 5-10 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The youth squad will be led by U-16 Boys' National Team head coach Alex Aldaz.

The U.S. will compete for a berth in the FIFA U-17 World Cup in November, set in Qatar. From the qualifying matches, eight nations will earn spots in the 48-team tournament. Drawn into Group E, the USA will kick off its campaign against host nation St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Thursday, Feb. 5 (3 p.m. PT), then face St. Kitts and Nevis on Saturday, Feb. 7 (4 p.m. PT), and finish the competition against the Dominican Republic on Tuesday, Feb. 10 (10 a.m. PT). All three matches will be played at Arnos Vale Stadium in Kingstown.

The Quakes Academy will also be represented at U-17 Concacaf Qualifiers by goalkeeper Marcelo Avalos, who has been called up by Mexico.

Spivey, 16, signed a contract in January 2025 as a Homegrown Player with the Earthquakes' Major League Soccer First Team through 2028 with a club option for 2029. On March 14, 2025, he made his professional debut with the club's MLS NEXT Pro team against the Tacoma Defiance. Last season, he made 14 appearances and six starts, as the team advanced to the MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference Semifinals. He also featured for the Earthquakes' Under-18 team in the 2025 Generation adidas Cup.

Last July, the midfielder represented the Quakes in the MLS NEXT All-Star Game in Austin, Texas. In 2024, the San Jose native was named the MLS NEXT Under-15 Most Valuable Player presented by adidas after a breakout campaign, scoring 11 goals in 21 games. The attacking midfielder netted an additional three times in the 2024 GA Cup to lead his team to the quarterfinals in the U-15 age group.

2026 CONCACAF U-17 CHAMPIONSHIP ROSTER BY POSITION (CLUB; HOMETOWN)

GOALKEEPERS (3): Keller Abbott (Columbus Crew; New Albany, Ohio), James Donaldson (Atlanta United; Woodstock, Ga.), Matthew White (Philadelphia Union; Atherton, Calif.)

DEFENDERS (6): Daniel Barrett (Houston Dynamo; Pearland, Texas), Edward Chadwick (Unattached; Los Angeles, Calif.), Tyson Espy (Orange County SC; Dana Point, Calif.), Prince Forfor (Columbus Crew; Des Moines, Iowa), Astin Mbaye (AC Milan; Jersey City, N.J.), Liam Vejrostek (FC Dallas; Little Elm, Texas)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Vicente Garcia (LA Galaxy; West Covina, Calif.), Peter Molinari (New York City FC; Bayside, N.Y.), Roko Pehar (Chicago Fire; Glenview, Ill.), Paul Sokoloff (New York Red Bulls; Brooklyn, N.Y.), Kaedren Spivey (San Jose Earthquakes; San Jose, Calif.), Landry Walker (San Antonio FC; San Antonio, Texas)

FORWARDS (6): Mattheo Dimareli (Houston Dynamo FC; Pearland, Texas), Myles Gardner (Houston Dynamo FC; Houston, Texas), Malik Jakupovic (Philadelphia Union; Sterling Heights, Mich.), Aaron Medina (LA Galaxy; Long Beach, Calif.), William Ostrander (PSV Eindhoven; Mill Valley, Calif.) Maximus Steelman (LA Galaxy; Carlsbad, Calif.)







