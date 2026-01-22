FC Cincinnati Loan 2024 MLS SuperDraft Selection Brian Schaefer to Tampa Bay Rowdies
Published on January 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
CINCINNATI - FC Cincinnati have loaned defender Brian Schaefer to the Tampa Bay Rowdies of the USL Championship for the duration of the 2026 season, the club announced today. In a corresponding prior move, the Orange and Blue signed Schaefer to a first-team contract through the 2026 season, with options through the 2027-28 MLS season.
After being selected by the club with the 27th overall pick in MLS SuperDraft 2024, Schaefer signed an MLS NEXT Pro contract with FC Cincinnati 2 prior to the start of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season. Schaefer spent all of 2024 and part of the 2025 season with FCC 2, before a loan stint with Indy Eleven.
Schaefer made 48 appearances - 47 starts - in MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season competition with FC Cincinnati 2. Schaefer anchored a backline that was one of the league's best in 2024, allowing just 34 goals in 28 matches. Schaefer also contributed in the attacking third, scoring five goals and adding two assists over two seasons.
TRANSACTION: On January 22, 2026, FC Cincinnati sign Brian Schaefer to a contract for the 2026 season, with options through the 2027-28 MLS season, and loan Schaefer to the Tampa Bay Rowdies of the USL Championship through the 2026 season.
