Obed Vargas Set for National Team Duty Ahead of January Friendlies

Published on January 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sounders FC midfielder Obed Vargas

RENTON, WASH. - With Sounders FC in the midst of preseason preparations, midfielder Obed Vargas has been called into the Mexico National Team for a pair of friendlies against Panama and Bolivia as the country continues to prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer. This marks Vargas' first call-up since he joined the Mexico U-20s for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

Vargas, 20, joins Mexico for training camp and friendlies against Panama tonight at Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez Stadium (5:00 p.m. PT) and Bolivia on January 25 at Ramón Tahuichi Aguilera Stadium (11:30 a.m. PT). The midfielder earned his first cap with the Mexico senior team in October 2024 with a substitute appearance against the United States in a 2-0 victory, while also being called-up at the U-23 level. The friendlies mark Mexico's ongoing preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup that will see El Tri kick off the global tournament against South Africa in Mexico City on June 11 before finishing group play against South Korea on June 19 and the winner of the Denmark / North Macedonia / Czechia / Ireland UEFA Path D playoff on June 24. Vargas started all 41 of his appearances in all competitions last season for the Rave Green, scoring six goals while adding seven assists.

Seattle is currently in Portugal for preseason camp as the club prepares for its 2026 MLS campaign, opening on Sunday, February 22 against the Colorado Rapids on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (6:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1).

