Whitecaps FC Single Match Tickets on Sale Now for the First Half of the 2026 Season

January 22, 2026

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC single match tickets are available now for the first half of the 2026 season, including eight MLS regular season matches and one Concacaf Champions Cup match from February 21 to April 25.

Verified resale tickets for all matches are available now. Fans can also access all matches with a Season Membership, or select matches across the full season with discounted Partial Plans. Single match tickets for the second half of the season will go on sale at a later date.

More than 14,000 season tickets have already been sold for the 2026 season, with Whitecaps FC coming off of a season in which they made the final of every competition that they played in.

After winning the Western Conference and making a run to MLS Cup in 2025, Whitecaps FC kick off their highly-anticipated 2026 MLS season on Saturday, February 21 at home against Real Salt Lake (4:30 p.m. PT). Eight of the first nine matches of the 2026 MLS season for the 'Caps will be played at BC Place.

The 'Caps are then right back at home on Wednesday, February 25 for the decisive second leg of their Concacaf Champions Cup Round One series with Costa Rican side Club Sport Cartaginés (6:30 p.m. PT). The Blue & White will be looking to repeat their epic run to last year's Concacaf Champions Cup final.

