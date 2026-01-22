New York City FC Announce Visit Tampa Bay as an Official Tourism Partner

Published on January 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC and Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) Visit Tampa Bay announced the DMO is an Official Tourism Partner of the Club for the upcoming Major League Soccer season. The collaboration launches in tandem with New York City FC's 2026 preseason, which kicks off this week in Tampa, giving fans a first look at the new partnership as the team trains in the vibrant urban heart of Florida's Gulf Coast.

Known for its relaxing-yet-bold energy, eclectic culture, and unforgettable experiences, Visit Tampa Bay showcases all that the region has to offer, from outdoor adventures and MICHELIN-recommended cuisine to world-class entertainment. The new partnership brings Visit Tampa Bay and New York City FC together to celebrate exploration, community, and the excitement of the upcoming season.

"We're thrilled to welcome Visit Tampa Bay to the New York City FC family," said Ara Sarajian, Vice President of Partnership Development at New York City FC. "Kicking off this partnership while our team is in Tampa for preseason makes this announcement even more special. Tampa Bay is a dynamic destination with something for everyone, and we're excited to help bring that energy to our fans throughout the 2026 season."

As part of the collaboration, Visit Tampa Bay will leverage New York City FC's digital platforms and in-stadium presence to highlight the unique experiences that await visitors in the region. The partnership will also give fans the opportunity to win trips to Tampa Bay through sweepstakes and special promotions, offering memorable getaways to explore Florida's Gulf Coast. Additional fan-focused initiatives and activations will be announced later this season.

"We're proud to join forces with New York City FC and spread the word about Tampa Bay as an official tourism partner," said Santiago C. Corrada, President and CEO of Visit Tampa Bay. "As the premier soccer club in our top domestic market, we look forward to sharing the story of Tampa Bay by showcasing all our destination has to offer to MLS fans in New York City, across the nation, and internationally."







