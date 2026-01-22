San Diego FC Re-Sign Defender Luca Bombino to a Contract Extension

Published on January 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today the Club re-signed defender Luca Bombino to a contract extension guaranteed through the 2028-29 season with Club Options for the 2029-30 season.

"From the day he arrived, Luca has shown a strong work ethic and a willingness to improve", said SDFC Sporting Director Tyler Heaps. "He has consistently demonstrated quality, professionalism, and an understanding of our identity as a club. We see Luca as an important part of our sporting project, and this extension reflects the trust we have in Luca, both as a player and as a person."

Bombino, 19, joined SDFC on Feb. 25, 2025, on loan from LAFC for the Club's inaugural 2025 season with a permanent trade option in exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot. He went on to make 32 appearances (30 starts), registering two goals and three assists across all competitions, including five starts and one assist in the 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

On Nov. 18, the Club exercised the permanent trade option to acquire Bombino from LAFC in exchange for $200,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM). LAFC also retained a future sell-on percentage and can earn up to an additional $900,000 in GAM if certain performance metrics are met.

At the international level, Bombino earned five caps with the U.S. U-20 Men's National Team in 2025 and represented the United States at the FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025, where he made two appearances.

Transaction: SDFC re-signs defender Luca Bombino guaranteed through the 2028-29 season with Club options for the 2029-2030 season.







