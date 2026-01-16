Philadelphia Union Announce 2026 Preseason Schedule in Clearwater; Spain Friendlies

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union today announced their 2026 preseason schedule, which will see the team return to their preseason base in Clearwater, Florida. Prior to heading to Clearwater, the Union will make their second consecutive trip to Europe for three friendly matches in Marbella, Spain.

After training in-market during the week of January 12 and completing medical clearances and physicals, the Union will depart for Marbella, Spain on Saturday, January 17. While in Spain, the club will face Czech side SK Sigma Olomouc on January 20, followed by Danish side FC Nordsjælland on January 23, before concluding their European slate with a friendly against Montenegrin side FK Budućnost on January 29. All matches will take place at the Marbella Football Center.

Following their return to Philadelphia on January 31, players will observe mandatory days off from February 1-3. The team will then depart for Clearwater, Florida on Tuesday, February 4 for its 12th consecutive preseason.

"Our long-standing relationship with Visit St. Pete-Clearwater continues to be an important part of our annual preparations," said Philadelphia Union President Tim McDermott. "The consistency of the environment, combined with the world-class professional resources available, allows our players and staff to stay focused and prepare at the highest level for the season ahead."

While in Clearwater, the Union will face USL Championship side Tampa Bay Rowdies on February 7 in St. Petersburg, Florida. The match will be open to fans, with ticket information to be shared in the coming weeks. The team will then take on CF Montréal on February 10 at the Joe DiMaggio Sports Complex.

Following the completion of preseason, the Union will travel to Trinidad and Tobago on February 16 ahead of their Concacaf Champions Cup opener. Philadelphia will face Defence Force FC on February 18 in Round One of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

The Union will open their 2026 regular season campaign on February 21, when they travel to face D.C. United at Audi Field at 7:30 p.m. ET.

