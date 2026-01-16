Minnesota United Loans Goalkeeper Wessel Speel to Shelbourne FC

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that the club has loaned goalkeeper Wessel Speel to Shelbourne FC of Ireland's Premier Division for 2026. MNUFC retains the right to recall Speel within the Loan Agreement.

"Wessel enjoyed a strong campaign in Ireland over the past year, where he showed clear progress and gained valuable playing time in meaningful competitions," said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad. "We're encouraged by his development and look forward to seeing that momentum continue as he returns to Shelbourne for the upcoming season."

"Last season at Shelbourne gave me valuable European experience and strong momentum. I'm thankful to MNUFC for the trust to continue that journey and motivated to keep growing, competing, and raising my level," said goalkeeper Wessel Speel.

Speel signed a First Team contract with Minnesota United in June 2025 after making six starts in MLS NEXT Pro action with MNUFC2. The Dutch goalkeeper made his First Team debut, a start and 1-0 clean-sheet victory in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Round of 32 against Louisville City FC. This was followed by another strong performance in the Round of 16, helping the Loons secure a 3-2 victory over St. Louis CITY SC on May 21.

His first loan stint with Shelbourne FC began in July of 2025. Speel has since made 22 appearances across all competitions, recording seven clean sheets and logging almost 2,000 minutes in goal. This included 11 appearances in Ireland's Premier Division, six starts in UEFA Conference League play, along with two starts in UEFA Europa League Qualifying and one UEFA Champions League Qualifying start.

"Wessel had an invaluable experience on loan at Shelbourne FC last season. He was well supported by the club staff and embraced by the supporters. He was in an environment where every game matters and consistent first-team football is exactly what he needs in his development again this season," noted MNUFC Head of Goalkeeping Thomas Fawdry. "It made perfect sense for us to continue his loan with Shelbourne FC and continue to accelerate his development. The loan spell proved invaluable, particularly with the experience he gained in European competition against some top-class opponents. We believe another season of regular first-team football will further accelerate his development and help prepare Wessel to become a future MLS-ready goalkeeper."

The Dutch goalkeeper made his Major League Soccer debut on June 14, starting in Minnesota's match against San Diego FC, and earned his first MLS win in a 3-1 victory over Houston Dynamo FC on June 25.

Transaction: Minnesota United loans goalkeeper Wessel Speel to Shelbourne FC of Ireland's Premier Division for 2026. MNUFC retains the right to recall Speel within the Loan Agreement.







