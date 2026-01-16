Earthquakes Defender Nick Lima Announces Retirement from Professional Soccer

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Earthquakes defender Nick Lima announced today his retirement from professional soccer ahead of the 2026 Major League Soccer regular season.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to play professional soccer and go out on my terms," said Lima. "First I want to thank all my teammates, coaches, staff, fans, community and everyone who supported me along the way to get to this point. I also want to thank all the clubs I've played for, especially the San Jose Earthquakes, where I began and will now finish my career. I will never forget the memories we've shared together on and off the field. Most importantly, I want to thank my family and friends for being there with me every step of the journey before soccer, during soccer, and now after it. I wish you all the best."

Lima scored nine goals and contributed 20 assists across eight Major League Soccer seasons and 211 appearances (189 starts) with San Jose (2017-20, 2025), Austin FC (2021-23) and the New England Revolution (2024). The fullback also made five Concacaf Champions Cup appearances, starting three times and tallying a goal and an assist.

On the international senior level, Lima earned nine caps with the United States Men's National Team and dished out three assists after making his debut on Jan. 27, 2019, in a friendly against Panama. In that game, Lima not only started, but was also named Man of the Match after recording an assist in a 3-0 USMNT victory.

"Nick enjoyed a very good career in MLS and has been an outstanding player and professional with the Earthquakes," said Earthquakes Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena. "I want to thank him for his outstanding service to our club and wish him the very best in his future endeavors."

Lima, 31, began his MLS career with the Earthquakes after graduating from the Quakes Academy and signing a contract as a Homegrown Player on Dec. 21, 2016-the second to do so in club history. During his first stint in San Jose, he played in 100 games with 94 starts, accumulating 14 goal contributions (7g/7a) before being traded to Austin FC in 2020.

The veteran defender played three seasons and 95 games (71 starts) for Verde, collecting 14 goal contributions (1g/13a). Lima then joined the New England Revolution via trade for the 2024 campaign, playing in 25 MLS games with 20 starts and scoring one goal. He concluded his career in full-circle fashion by returning to the Quakes via free agency in 2025, making 11 appearances in league play (four starts).

A native of Castro Valley, California, Lima attended Castro Valley High and went on to enjoy an impactful four-year collegiate career with the University of California, Berkeley (2013-16). At Cal, he played in 73 games, all starts, with eight goals and three assists for the Golden Bears, who rose to No. 1 in the national rankings during his time in Berkeley. Lima also appeared in eight matches over two seasons for the Burlingame Dragons (2015-16), the Quakes' Under-23 affiliate at the time in what is now USL League Two, helping lead them to a division title and the national playoffs twice.







