Published on January 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

PORTLAND, Ore. - Eleven-time Grammy, 19x CMA and 21x ACM Award-winner Chris Stapleton announced dates for his "All-American Road Show", including a stop at Providence Park with very special guest Grace Potter on July 17.

Tickets for the Providence Park show are on sale now HERE. Full details for the tour can be found at www.chrisstapleton.com/tour.

Playing his 10th show of the All-American Road Show in Portland, Chris Stapleton marks the fourth concert at Providence Park since 2024. The Goose Hollow stadium has hosted three sold out shows since it's reopening with headlining acts Post Malone (2025), Green Day (2024), and Foo Fighters (2024). Providence Park serves as Portland's largest concert venue with a capacity of over 31,000.







