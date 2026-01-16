Charlotte FC Acquires Two International Roster Slots from Seattle Sounders FC in Exchange for $400,000 General Allocation Money

Published on January 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte FC today announced the Club has acquired two 2026 international roster slots from Seattle Sounders FC in exchange for $400,000 General Allocation Money (GAM).

Seattle will receive $300,000 GAM in 2026 and $100,000 GAM in 2027.

